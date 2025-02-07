Valute / ALE
ALE: Allete Inc
64.00 USD 0.09 (0.14%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALE ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.77 e ad un massimo di 64.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Allete Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.77 64.23
Intervallo Annuale
62.38 66.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.09
- Apertura
- 63.97
- Bid
- 64.00
- Ask
- 64.30
- Minimo
- 63.77
- Massimo
- 64.23
- Volume
- 1.680 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.31%
20 settembre, sabato