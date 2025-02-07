QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ALE
Tornare a Azioni

ALE: Allete Inc

64.00 USD 0.09 (0.14%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALE ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.77 e ad un massimo di 64.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Allete Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.77 64.23
Intervallo Annuale
62.38 66.46
Chiusura Precedente
64.09
Apertura
63.97
Bid
64.00
Ask
64.30
Minimo
63.77
Massimo
64.23
Volume
1.680 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.14%
Variazione Mensile
-0.23%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.45%
Variazione Annuale
-0.31%
20 settembre, sabato