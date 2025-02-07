Currencies / ALE
ALE: Allete Inc
62.50 USD 0.48 (0.76%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALE exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.43 and at a high of 62.77.
Follow Allete Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ALE News
Daily Range
62.43 62.77
Year Range
62.43 66.46
- Previous Close
- 62.98
- Open
- 62.54
- Bid
- 62.50
- Ask
- 62.80
- Low
- 62.43
- High
- 62.77
- Volume
- 921
- Daily Change
- -0.76%
- Month Change
- -2.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.74%
- Year Change
- -2.65%
