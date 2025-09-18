Valute / ETHUSD
ETHUSD: Ethereum vs US Dollar
4452.05 USD 144.48 (3.14%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Ethereum Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di ETHUSD ha avuto una variazione del -3.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4436.29 USD e ad un massimo di 4620.71 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Ethereum vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Ethereum sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Applicazioni di Trading per ETHUSD
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator
Vyom Tekriwal
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
ETH Bot – Robot di Trading ETHUSD per Grafico H1 ETH Bot è un robot di trading intelligente e adattivo progettato specificamente per Ethereum (ETHUSD) sul timeframe H1. Costruito interamente su principi di analisi tecnica sofisticata, ETH Bot prioritizza l'esecuzione precisa attraverso metodologie centrate sul volume — un elemento essenziale per navigare nell'ambiente di trading dinamico di Ethereum. Le fondamenta del framework algoritmico di ETH Bot si concentrano sull'analisi del volume in te
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Consulente Elliott Wave EA Descrizione Elliott Wave EA è una soluzione di trading professionale basata sui pattern d'onda M & W descritti da A. Merrill. Questo potente Expert Advisor identifica e negozia formazioni d'onda con elevata precisione, offrendo ai trader una soluzione automatizzata affidabile per utilizzare la teoria delle onde di Elliott. Caratteristiche principali Riconoscimento intelligente dei pattern - L'algoritmo avanzato identifica i pattern d'onda M & W con precisione eccezion
Trend Tracker EA
Ajman Nishal T
Hi traders, I am An expert advisor called "Trend Tracker EA" born specifically for low-cap traders to examine market trends along a lower timeframe with higher timeframe confirmation . In order to assess trend conditions and control trade entry and exits, it uses moving average crossover techniques in combination with customizable filters. The EA has trade management features such as limiting profits and losses, maintaining proper risk reward , trailing stop loss and so on.. Promotional 100% of
FREE
MultiAsset Trading EA
Harshika Govind
Multi-Asset 2.01 Trading Bot – Forex, Gold & Crypto Strategy Multi-Asset Profitable EA v2.01 is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 . It works across Forex , Commodities (XAUUSD) , and Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , using a trend-following strategy with built-in risk management and advanced indicator confluence. Key Features Multi-Symbol Compatibility: Supports XAUUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, and all other Forex or crypto pairs. Indicator Confluence Strategy: U
FREE
Arbi V 0.1 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders looking to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. Developed by Samir Ranguni, this EA automates a dual-pair trading strategy, simultaneously opening a then waits for a specified market drop before initiating new trades. Ideal for traders seeking a hands-off approach to crypto trading, Arbi V 0.1 combines precision, flexibility, and a clear trading logic. Input Parameters Symbol1 (default: "BTCUS
FREE
Bias Detection Bot
Niquel Mendoza
This expert advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated Bias(ICT) detection strategy, ensuring that your trades align with the prevailing market direction. Whether you're looking to capture trend continuation or anticipate market reversals, this bot provides the tools you need to trade with confidence. Transparent Testing: We have performed fully transparent testing on symbols such as US30, ETHUSD, and XAUUSD(GOLD) in the strategy tester. These results give you a clear view of our bot's performance
FREE
Intervallo Giornaliero
4436.29 4620.71
Intervallo Annuale
1382.33 4862.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4596.53
- Apertura
- 4596.53
- Bid
- 4452.05
- Ask
- 4452.35
- Minimo
- 4436.29
- Massimo
- 4620.71
- Volume
- 327.866 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 145.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 70.66%
21 settembre, domenica