통화 / ETHUSD
ETHUSD: Ethereum vs US Dollar
4452.05 USD 144.48 (3.14%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: Ethereum 수익 통화: US Dollar
ETHUSD 가격이 당일 -3.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 4436.29 USD와 고가 4620.71 USD로 거래되었습니다
이더리움 vs 미국 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 이더리움 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ETHUSD News
ETHUSD을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 지금까지 출시된 가장 진보된 EA 버전으로, AI 기반 의사결정 , 멀티 AI 투표 , 동적 거래 로직 이 완전히 통합되어 새롭게 설계되었습니다. 이제 EA는 XAUUSD(골드) M1뿐만 아니라, BTCUSD 와 ETHUSD 도 완전히 지원하며, 고빈도 진입, 스마트 리스크 관리, 완전한 적응성을 제공합니다. OpenRouter 연결 무료 AI 와 고급 필터를 결합하여, 어떤 시장 상황에서도 정밀한 거래를 실행할 수 있습니다. 인터랙티브 매뉴얼 V10.1 및 프리셋: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 공식 채널: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 주요 업그레이드: BTCUSD 및 ETHUSD 완전 통합 V10.1에서는 EA가 골드(XAUUSD)에만 제한되지 않습니다. 이제 BTCUSD와 ETHUSD의
SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator
Vyom Tekriwal
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
ETH Bot – H1 차트용 ETHUSD 트레이딩 로봇 ETH Bot은 H1 타임프레임에서 이더리움(ETHUSD) 전용으로 설계된 지능적이고 적응형 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 정교한 기술적 분석 원리에 완전히 기반하여 구축된 ETH Bot은 볼륨 중심 방법론을 통해 정밀한 실행을 우선시합니다 — 이는 이더리움의 역동적인 트레이딩 환경을 탐색하는 데 필수적인 요소입니다. ETH Bot의 알고리즘 프레임워크의 기초는 이더리움과 주요 알트코인 시장 모두에 대한 실시간 볼륨 분석에 집중되어 있습니다. 여러 타임프레임에 걸친 볼륨 변동을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 그들의 상호의존성을 검토함으로써, ETH Bot은 포괄적인 암호화폐 생태계 내에서 모멘텀 강도와 방향성 편향을 평가합니다. ETH Bot은 트레이딩 플랫폼으로부터의 실시간 시장 데이터 스트림을 처리하여 감정 전환과 상관관계 파괴를 식별하고, 정보에 기반한 트레이딩 결정을 실행할 수 있도록 합니다. 전략적 트렌드 포착이나 볼륨 지시 반전을
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Elliott Wave EA 어드바이저 설명 Elliott Wave AI는 A. Merrill이 설명한 M & W 파동 패턴을 기반으로 한 전문 트레이딩 솔루션입니다. 이 강력한 Expert Advisor는 높은 정확도로 파동 형성을 식별하고 거래하여 트레이더에게 엘리엇 파동 이론을 활용할 수 있는 신뢰할 수 있는 자동화된 솔루션을 제공합니다. 주요 특징 지능형 패턴 인식 - 고급 알고리즘이 탁월한 정확도로 M & W 파동 패턴을 식별 이중 신호 기술 - 포괄적인 시장 분석을 위해 진화 및 변이 신호 모두 거래 유연한 거래 방향 - 매수만, 매도만 또는 양방향 거래 선택 가능 적응형 자본 관리 - 거래 스타일에 따른 고정 볼륨 또는 위험 기반 포지션 크기 결정 멀티 타임프레임 분석 - M15를 위한 기본 설정으로 모든 타임프레임에 최적화 완전한 보호 시스템 - 맞춤형 손절매, 이익실현, 트레일링 스탑 및 손익분기점 포함 시장 및 페어 Elliott Wave EA 는 다양한 시장에서
Trend Tracker EA
Ajman Nishal T
Hi traders, I am An expert advisor called "Trend Tracker EA" born specifically for low-cap traders to examine market trends along a lower timeframe with higher timeframe confirmation . In order to assess trend conditions and control trade entry and exits, it uses moving average crossover techniques in combination with customizable filters. The EA has trade management features such as limiting profits and losses, maintaining proper risk reward , trailing stop loss and so on.. Promotional 100% of
FREE
MultiAsset Trading EA
Harshika Govind
Multi-Asset 2.01 Trading Bot – Forex, Gold & Crypto Strategy Multi-Asset Profitable EA v2.01 is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 . It works across Forex , Commodities (XAUUSD) , and Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , using a trend-following strategy with built-in risk management and advanced indicator confluence. Key Features Multi-Symbol Compatibility: Supports XAUUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, and all other Forex or crypto pairs. Indicator Confluence Strategy: U
FREE
Arbi V 0.1 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders looking to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. Developed by Samir Ranguni, this EA automates a dual-pair trading strategy, simultaneously opening a then waits for a specified market drop before initiating new trades. Ideal for traders seeking a hands-off approach to crypto trading, Arbi V 0.1 combines precision, flexibility, and a clear trading logic. Input Parameters Symbol1 (default: "BTCUS
FREE
Bias Detection Bot
Niquel Mendoza
This expert advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated Bias(ICT) detection strategy, ensuring that your trades align with the prevailing market direction. Whether you're looking to capture trend continuation or anticipate market reversals, this bot provides the tools you need to trade with confidence. Transparent Testing: We have performed fully transparent testing on symbols such as US30, ETHUSD, and XAUUSD(GOLD) in the strategy tester. These results give you a clear view of our bot's performance
FREE
일일 변동 비율
4436.29 4620.71
년간 변동
1382.33 4862.75
- 이전 종가
- 4596.53
- 시가
- 4596.53
- Bid
- 4452.05
- Ask
- 4452.35
- 저가
- 4436.29
- 고가
- 4620.71
- 볼륨
- 327.866 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.14%
- 월 변동
- 0.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 145.65%
- 년간 변동율
- 70.66%
20 9월, 토요일