ETHUSD: Ethereum vs US Dollar
4541.18 USD 55.35 (1.20%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: Ethereum 利益通貨: US Dollar
ETHUSDの価格は、本日-1.20%変化しました。日中は、4517.92USDの安値と4620.71USDの高値で取引されました。
イーサリアムvs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、イーサリアム価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ETHUSD News
- Bitcoin price today: dips to $116.8k as post-Fed gains cool, BOJ sounds hawkish
- Solana Treasury Gains Traction As ARK Invest, UAE Commit $300 Million To Solmate
- Ethereum Price Squeezes Tight – Watch Out for Sudden Breakout Anytime
- Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP gear up for a fresh rally
- Crypto OI Shows Mixed Trend: Bitcoin, Solana Down, While Ethereum, XRP Up
- Ethereum Exit Queue Crosses 2.6 Million ETH With 44-Day Wait Time, Is A $12 Billion Sell-Off Coming?
- Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bounces off 20-day SMA as Vitalik Buterin defends validator queue design
- SEC Greenlights New ETF Standards, Opening Door for Altcoin ETFs
- Get in These Trades/Investments Today
- American Express Built a Blockchain Passport. Don't Worry -- You Probably Won't Notice
- Ethereum Mid-Sized Whales See Peak Unrealized Gains: Profit-Taking Risk Rises
- Better Crypto Buy: Ethereum vs. World Liberty Financial
- How high could BTC, ETH, XRP top out after Fed dovish dot plot?
- HTX Select August: 12 Cryptos with Gains up to 600% Highlight a Promising Market Cycle
- Is XRP Really a Millionaire-Maker?
- Ethereum Gears Up For $10,000: Charts Flash Parabolic Rally Signals
- How Ethereum Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
- 3 Big Predictions for the Future of Stablecoins
- Got $1,000? 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold For Decades
- 3 Big Predictions for the Future of Cryptocurrency
- Bitcoin price today: steadies at $117k on Fed rate cut, SEC listing overhaul
- Ethereum Close To Local Bottom? Analyst Flags Drop In Binance Open Interest
- Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Aims For US Public Debut
- ビットコイン、イーサリアム、XRP、ドージコインは、転換的なFOMC会議を前に保持しています。
1日のレンジ
4517.92 4620.71
1年のレンジ
1382.33 4862.75
- 以前の終値
- 4596.53
- 始値
- 4596.53
- 買値
- 4541.18
- 買値
- 4541.48
- 安値
- 4517.92
- 高値
- 4620.71
- 出来高
- 119.344 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 150.56%
- 1年の変化
- 74.07%
