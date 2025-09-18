Dövizler / ETHUSD
ETHUSD: Ethereum vs US Dollar
4452.05 USD 144.48 (3.14%)
Sektör: Kripto para Baz: Ethereum Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ETHUSD fiyatı bugün -3.14% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 4436.29 USD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 4620.71 USD aralığında işlem gördü.
Ethereum vs ABD doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Ethereum fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
ETHUSD haberleri
- Better Crypto Buy: Bitcoin vs. Ethereum
- Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Target $10,000 By 2026
- Is Google Developing an XRP Killer?
- Bitmine’s Ethereum Appetite Grows With Fresh $70 Million Buy
- Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know
- Institutional Ethereum Staking On The Horizon As Grayscale Prepares Move — Details
- Ethereum Price Will Still Climb Above $5,000 As Long As It Holds This Level
- Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH drops 3% as developers set year-end target for Fusaka
- MetaMask’s Long-Rumored Token May Arrive ‘Sooner Than Expected’, CEO Says
- Analyst Unveils 3-Month Prediction For Bitcoin, XRP, And Dogecoin – It’s Very Bullish
- Better Crypto Buy: Ethereum vs. XRP
- XRP News: What SWIFT’s ISO 20022 Announcement Means In Its Race With Ripple
- Should You Buy XRP Before November?
- What to expect from BTC, ETH, XRP as Coinbase reserves hit $112B?
- Shiba Inu Completes Bullish Setup: Why A 138% Climb Could Be In The Works
- Prediction: Solana Will Be a $300 Cryptocurrency Within 1 Year
- Bitcoin price today: dips to $116.8k as post-Fed gains cool, BOJ sounds hawkish
- Solana Treasury Gains Traction As ARK Invest, UAE Commit $300 Million To Solmate
- Ethereum Price Squeezes Tight – Watch Out for Sudden Breakout Anytime
- Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP gear up for a fresh rally
- Crypto OI Shows Mixed Trend: Bitcoin, Solana Down, While Ethereum, XRP Up
- Ethereum Exit Queue Crosses 2.6 Million ETH With 44-Day Wait Time, Is A $12 Billion Sell-Off Coming?
- Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bounces off 20-day SMA as Vitalik Buterin defends validator queue design
- SEC Greenlights New ETF Standards, Opening Door for Altcoin ETFs
ETHUSD için alım-satım uygulamaları
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator
Vyom Tekriwal
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
ETH Bot
Arash Panahi
ETH Bot – H1 Grafik için ETHUSD İşlem Robotu ETH Bot, H1 zaman diliminde Ethereum (ETHUSD) için özel olarak tasarlanmış akıllı ve uyarlanabilir bir ticaret robotudur. Tamamen sofistike teknik analiz ilkeleri üzerine inşa edilen ETH Bot, hacim merkezli metodolojiler aracılığıyla hassas icra önceliği verir — bu, Ethereum'un dinamik ticaret ortamında gezinmek için temel bir unsurdur. ETH Bot'un algoritmik çerçevesinin temeli, hem Ethereum hem de anahtar altcoin piyasaları için gerçek zamanlı hacim
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Elliott Wave EA Danışmanı Açıklama Elliott Wave AI, A. Merrill tarafından tanımlanan M & W dalga desenlerine dayalı profesyonel bir ticaret çözümüdür. Bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, dalga formasyonlarını yüksek doğrulukla tanımlar ve ticaretini yapar, tüccarlara Elliott dalga teorisini kullanmak için güvenilir otomatik bir çözüm sunar. Temel Özellikler Akıllı Desen Tanıma - Gelişmiş algoritma, M & W dalga desenlerini olağanüstü doğrulukla tanımlar Çift Sinyal Teknolojisi - Kapsamlı piyasa analizi için
Trend Tracker EA
Ajman Nishal T
Hi traders, I am An expert advisor called "Trend Tracker EA" born specifically for low-cap traders to examine market trends along a lower timeframe with higher timeframe confirmation . In order to assess trend conditions and control trade entry and exits, it uses moving average crossover techniques in combination with customizable filters. The EA has trade management features such as limiting profits and losses, maintaining proper risk reward , trailing stop loss and so on.. Promotional 100% of
FREE
MultiAsset Trading EA
Harshika Govind
Multi-Asset 2.01 Trading Bot – Forex, Gold & Crypto Strategy Multi-Asset Profitable EA v2.01 is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 . It works across Forex , Commodities (XAUUSD) , and Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , using a trend-following strategy with built-in risk management and advanced indicator confluence. Key Features Multi-Symbol Compatibility: Supports XAUUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, and all other Forex or crypto pairs. Indicator Confluence Strategy: U
FREE
Arbi
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Arbi V 0.1 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders looking to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. Developed by Samir Ranguni, this EA automates a dual-pair trading strategy, simultaneously opening a then waits for a specified market drop before initiating new trades. Ideal for traders seeking a hands-off approach to crypto trading, Arbi V 0.1 combines precision, flexibility, and a clear trading logic. Input Parameters Symbol1 (default: "BTCUS
FREE
Bias Detection Bot
Niquel Mendoza
This expert advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated Bias(ICT) detection strategy, ensuring that your trades align with the prevailing market direction. Whether you're looking to capture trend continuation or anticipate market reversals, this bot provides the tools you need to trade with confidence. Transparent Testing: We have performed fully transparent testing on symbols such as US30, ETHUSD, and XAUUSD(GOLD) in the strategy tester. These results give you a clear view of our bot's performance
FREE
Günlük aralık
4436.29 4620.71
Yıllık aralık
1382.33 4862.75
- Önceki kapanış
- 4596.53
- Açılış
- 4596.53
- Satış
- 4452.05
- Alış
- 4452.35
- Düşük
- 4436.29
- Yüksek
- 4620.71
- Hacim
- 327.866 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.14%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.18%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 145.65%
- Yıllık değişim
- 70.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar