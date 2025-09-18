FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / ETHUSD
ETHUSD: Ethereum vs US Dollar

4452.05 USD 144.48 (3.14%)
Sektör: Kripto para Baz: Ethereum Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ETHUSD fiyatı bugün -3.14% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 4436.29 USD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 4620.71 USD aralığında işlem gördü.

Ethereum vs ABD doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Ethereum fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
4436.29 4620.71
Yıllık aralık
1382.33 4862.75
Önceki kapanış
4596.53
Açılış
4596.53
Satış
4452.05
Alış
4452.35
Düşük
4436.29
Yüksek
4620.71
Hacim
327.866 K
Günlük değişim
-3.14%
Aylık değişim
0.18%
6 aylık değişim
145.65%
Yıllık değişim
70.66%
