Royal Luxuri Queen
- Experts
- GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
- Versione: 1.9
- Attivazioni: 5
Black friday
Another EA from the quantum series.This type of trading attempts to take advantage of speed and computing resources.
======================================================================================================================
==============================================================================================================================================================
You just have to act on money management based on your capital. If you put money management True, to have a 0.01 lot you have to set Fixed Lot at 0.0001
Look at the Test images and copy the settings.
Optimize according to your capital and you will have great satisfaction with this EA. =============================================================================================================================================================== Remember. IMPORTANT, GBPUSD only M15 Test and act only on money management in relation to your capital. The EA can lose several times in a row but while it loses it calculates to improve and gain in the future..
================================================================================================================================================================Standard Setting
Fixed lot 0.001
Variable Money 10
Variable Lot Value 0.001
Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.