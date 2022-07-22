is a dedicated Expert exclusively to work on EURUSD and Time Frame M30 only .

Do not use it on any other currency pair and on any other Time Frame.

It works with various indicators to give the entry point and with other indicators to give the exit point, as well as still having Take Profit and Stop Loss.

By taking advantage of its money management you can improve its performance. Use this Money Management setting if you have little capital test it in backtest.

Monei Management = True Fixed Lot = 0.03 Variable Money = 500 Variable Lot Value = 0.03 do a backtest to find the best trading hours to put on your EA

Ea6eurusd30

is part of a series of EAs that I will be listing to use together to form a differentiated strategy.