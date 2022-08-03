Royal Luxuri Queen

Another EA from the quantum series.This type of trading attempts to take advantage of speed and computing resources.
The strategy makes elaborate decisions to initiate orders based on information received electronically and which is getting better each time.
For use on   GBPUSD only M15 .The EA takes computerization of the order flow in the financial markets of this currency.  The EA works only on very popular instrument GBPUSD. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable takeprofit and stoploss.
Program trades were preprogrammed to automatically enter or exit trades based on various factors of quantum mathematics calculation. The EA is programmed to learn from its losses.
You just have to let it work. Do not worry if you see it losing, it is precisely at that moment that the EA analyzes itself and carries out its transformations in order to reverse the situation.

 You just have to act on money management based on your capital. If you put money management True, to have a 0.01 lot you have to set Fixed Lot at 0.0001
Look at the Test images and copy the settings.
Optimize according to your capital and you will have great satisfaction with this EA. =============================================================================================================================================================== Remember. IMPORTANT, GBPUSD only M15 Test and act only on money management in relation to your capital. The EA can lose several times in a row but while it loses it calculates to improve and gain in the future..

Standard Setting


Fixed lot 0.001
Variable Money 10
Variable Lot Value 0.001 


Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.




