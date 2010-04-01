Apex Swing VWAP MT5


Professional Trading Indicator with Dynamic VWAP  

🎯 GENERAL DESCRIPTION  
The Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator that revolutionizes traditional technical analysis by combining the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with automatic detection of key market swing points. Unlike static VWAP indicators, this system calculates multiple dynamic VWAPs from the most significant price swings, delivering extremely precise support and resistance levels.

🚀 KEY FEATURES  
Smart Swing Detection System  
- Automatic detection of swing highs and swing lows with configurable length  
- Customizable visual markers at swing points  
- Analysis of up to 3 historical VWAPs simultaneously  
- Real-time tracking of each swing’s evolution  

Dual Dynamic VWAP  
- Bullish VWAP: Calculated from the latest swing low (lime green color)  
- Bearish VWAP: Calculated from the latest swing high (dodger blue color)  
- Historical VWAPs shown with dotted lines for reference  
- Real-time price labels  

Complete Analytical Dashboard  
- Information panel with real-time key metrics  
- Trend analysis with strength classification (Weak / Moderate / Strong / Very Strong)  
- Dynamic support and resistance levels  
- Comparative volume analysis (strength vs. average)  
- Percentage distance to key levels  
- Activity status and timestamp  

Advanced Alert System  
- Configurable alerts on detection of new swings  
- Notifications when price breaks VWAP levels  
- Alerts when approaching support/resistance  

📊 INTEGRATED TECHNICAL ANALYSIS  
Multi-Factor Trend Strength  
The indicator calculates trend strength based on:  

- Swing Consistency (25 points)  
- Relative Volume (25 points)  
- Time in Trend (25 points)  
- Position vs. VWAP (25 points)  

Dynamic Levels  
- Automatic calculation of support/resistance  
- Integration with historical swings  
- Percentage proximity analysis  
- Color-coded by relevance  

💼 RECOMMENDED TRADING STYLES  
Swing Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  
Ideal for: 1–5 day trades  
- VWAPs from swings provide ideal entry and exit levels  
- Dashboard shows trend strength for optimal timing  

Day Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐  
Excellent for: Scalping and intraday trading  
- VWAP levels act as price magnets  
- Alerts enable quick reactions to market changes  

Position Trading ⭐⭐⭐  
Suitable for: Long-term trades  
- Historical VWAPs highlight major macro levels  
- Trend analysis helps maintain positions  

Breakout Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  
Perfect for: Range and pattern breakouts  
- Automatic detection when price breaks key VWAPs  
- Confirmed with integrated volume analysis  

🎲 RECOMMENDED SYMBOLS  
Forex (Highest Effectiveness)  
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF  
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD  
Higher liquidity = more accurate and reliable VWAPs  

Stock Indices  
S&P 500, NASDAQ, DAX, FTSE 100  
Nikkei 225, ASX 200  
Institutional volume makes VWAP highly relevant  

Commodities  
Gold, Silver, WTI/Brent Oil  
Copper, Natural Gas  
Wide swings generate durable VWAP levels  

Cryptocurrencies (With Caution)  
BTC/USD, ETH/USD (major pairs only)  
Higher volatility requires parameter adjustments  

⏰ OPTIMAL TIMEFRAMES  
H4 (4 Hours) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  
- IDEAL timeframe for the indicator  
- Perfect balance between signals and noise  
- Significant swings with durable VWAPs  

H1 (1 Hour) ⭐⭐⭐⭐  
- Excellent for active day trading  
- Sufficient volume data for accurate calculations  
- Good signal frequency  

D1 (Daily) ⭐⭐⭐⭐  
- Great for swing trading  
- High-quality, highly significant VWAPs  
- Lower frequency but higher reliability  

M30 (30 Minutes) ⭐⭐⭐  
- Acceptable for advanced scalping  
- Requires experience in interpretation  
- More signals, some false positives  

M15/M5 ⭐⭐  
- Only for highly experienced traders  
- High noise level, requires additional filtering  
- Use only in high-liquidity markets  

🛠 CONFIGURATION & CUSTOMIZATION  
Main Parameters  
- SwingLength: Length for swing detection (Recommended: 8–15)  
- MaxHistoricalVWAPs: Number of historical VWAPs (Recommended: 2–5)  
- Customizable colors for bullish/bearish trends  
- Fully configurable dashboard  

Flexible Alerts  
- Independent activation/deactivation  
- Configuration of alert types  
- Customizable messages  

📈 SUGGESTED TRADING STRATEGIES  
Strategy 1: VWAP Bounce  
- Wait for price near a relevant VWAP  
- Confirm with volume analysis (>120% of average)  
- Enter in the direction of the main trend  
- Stop loss: Behind the opposite swing  
- Target: Next swing level  

Strategy 2: VWAP Breakout  
- Identify VWAP acting as resistance/support  
- Wait for breakout with high volume  
- Confirm with trend change on dashboard  
- Enter after retest of broken VWAP  
- Target: Next historical VWAP  

Strategy 3: Level Confluence  
- Look for alignment between VWAP and support/resistance  
- Confirm with trend strength >50%  
- Enter only with confluence of at least 2 factors  
- Risk management: 1:2 or 1:3 risk/reward  

🎯 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES  
vs. Traditional VWAP  
✅ Multiple simultaneous VWAPs  
✅ Calculated from relevant points (swings)  
✅ Dashboard with advanced metrics  
✅ Integrated trend analysis  

vs. Swing Indicators  
✅ Includes volume analysis  
✅ Quantified price levels  
✅ Complete alert system  
✅ Multi-factor strength analysis  

Unique Features  
🏆 First indicator to combine Swing Detection + Dynamic VWAP  
🏆 Most complete VWAP analysis dashboard on the market  
🏆 Intelligent multi-factor alert system  
🏆 Real-time comparative volume analysis  

💡 SPECIFIC USE CASES  
For Beginner Traders  
- Dashboard simplifies interpretation  
- Clear trend signals  
- Easy-to-follow visual levels  

For Advanced Traders  
- Multiple VWAPs for complex analysis  
- Strength metrics for precise timing  
- Advanced settings for full customization  

For Algorithmic Trading  
- Exportable numerical values  
- Clear signal logic  
- Integrable with Expert Advisors  

🛡 RISK MANAGEMENT  
Dynamic Stops  
- Use opposing swings as natural stop levels  
- Adjust based on market volatility  
- Consider VWAP distance for position sizing  

Multiple Confirmation  
- Never trade solely on VWAP break  
- Confirm with volume and trend direction  
- Use dashboard for comprehensive analysis  

📊 EXPECTED PERFORMANCE  
Trending Markets  
- Effectiveness: 75–85%  
- Risk/Reward: 1:2 to 1:4  
- Frequency: 3–8 signals/week (H4)  

Sideways (Range-bound) Markets  
- Effectiveness: 60–70%  
- Risk/Reward: 1:1 to 1:2  
- Frequency: 5–12 signals/week (H4)  

5 (1)
Indicatori
Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.
FREE
Channel Trend Lines
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicatori
Indicator introduction:  A channel and trend line indicator, which is a good tool for manual trading, and also can be used for creating new EAs, without drifting or repainting.  It applies to any timeframes and any symbols.   The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely, buffer 0 corresponds to the bold trend line, buffer 4 and 5 respectively corresponds to the channel's upper and lower f
Trend Line Finder MT5
Stephen Reynolds
5 (2)
Indicatori
Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
FREE
Graphic Alignment Context
Ricardo Alexandre Laurentino
Indicatori
The Graphic Alignment Context (GAC) Technical Indicator measures the vertical difference of the simple average price of a financial instrument in the context of three different timeframes determined by a defined number of bars or candles (periods) to determine the strength of the buy or sell trend. sale. Ascending average prices indicate Buying strength (1), Descending average prices indicate Selling strength (-1) and any scenario different from the previous two conditions indicates Neutrality
FREE
Aliens dougkang de moviles
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicatori
Tomamos 5 medios móviles las unimos en una la cual suavizamos y volvemos a suavizar, resultando un mega suavizador de medios móviles suavizadas. Indicador de mql5 funciona en cualquier broker y para todos los tiempos, siendo el mas optimo el de 5, 15 a mas. Funciona mejor en grupo consigo misma osea poner uno de 14 y otro de 50 y 400,, así se observa mejor su desempeño.
Flash counter
Renato Aparecido Braguini
Utilità
Contador de tempo que iniciará outro candle. Este indicador conta o tempo que falta para terminal um candle e iniciar outro, funciona em qualquer tempo gráfico. Em seus parametros de configurações permite alterar o tamanho e a cor da fonte da letra. Gratis para teste por 15 dias. Contador de tempo do candle. Permite alterar o tamanho e a cor da letra. Após baixar o contador de tempo de candle Flash arraste para o gráfico, configure o tamanho da fonte desejado e as cores preferidas.
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.82 (11)
Indicatori
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è un indicatore per l'analisi automatica delle onde perfetto per il trading pratico! Caso... Nota:   non sono abituato a usare nomi occidentali per la classificazione delle onde a causa dell'influenza della convenzione di denominazione di Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), ho chiamato l'onda base come   penna   e la banda dell'onda secondaria come   segmento   At allo stesso tempo, il segmento ha la direzione del trend. La denominazione   è principalmente segmento di trend   (que
AIntel Predict
Karlis Balcers
Indicatori
Note: If you want to apply this indicators on indicators which are shown in a sub-window, then consider using this indicator instead:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109066.&nbsp ; AIntel Predict - Your Gateway to Future Trading Success! Unlock the power of predictive analytics with AIntel Predict. Say goodbye to the guesswork and hello to improved forecasting, as AIntel Predict leverages historical data to unveil the future of your trades like never before. Whether you're a seasoned tra
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Experts
Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2333700 AbacuQuant es un marco de trabajo de trading (trading framework) extremadamente flexible y dinámico, diseñado para el trader serio que busca control total y una profunda personalización. Construido sobre más de 3,500 líneas de código MQL5, su arquitectura se basa en la modularidad y la confluencia de señales, permitiendo al usuario diseñar, probar y desplegar una variedad casi infinita de sistemas de trading automatizados. Su capacidad de
