ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: NeuroForge Dominion AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Pulse Sovereign Logic | Kinetic SAR | Sanctum Shield]

Introduction NeuroForge Dominion AI is a high-frequency trend system engineered to dominate market fluctuations. It operates on a sophisticated "Pulse Sovereign" logic, combining the volatility boundaries of Standard Deviation (The Dominion), the synaptic triggers of DeMarker and MFI, and the kinetic direction of Parabolic SAR. This creates a system that only strikes when price structure, momentum, and volume flow are in perfect alignment.

Version 2.00 Update: The Market Sanctum This major update introduces the "Market Sanctum" Safety Protocol. It features an advanced "Global Cooldown" mechanism that automatically pauses trailing stop modifications if the broker server shows signs of rejection or instability. Combined with extreme safety padding (250+ points), it ensures your account remains compliant and error-free even in the most volatile conditions.

Trading Strategy (The NeuroForge Logic) The system operates on a 3-Synapse Decision Matrix:

Dominion Boundary (Volatility): Uses Standard Deviation bands around a central MA to define the "Normal" price range. Trades are only taken when price pushes to the outer edges of this dominion (Mean Reversion/Breakout hybrid). Synaptic Pulse (Momentum): A dual-filter mechanism using DeMarker and MFI (Money Flow Index). Buy Pulse: DeMarker < 0.45 OR MFI < 30 (Oversold Pressure).

Sell Pulse: DeMarker > 0.55 OR MFI > 70 (Overbought Pressure). Kinetic Direction (Trend): Uses Parabolic SAR to ensure the immediate kinetic energy is in the direction of the trade.

Key Features

Sanctum Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance. It calculates a dynamic "Sanctum" based on StopLevel, FreezeLevel, and Spread, ensuring your winning trades are never suffocated by broker limitations.

Global Cooldown: Automatically detects execution errors and initiates a "System Blackout," protecting your logs and account from high-frequency error loops.

Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position.

Recommendations

Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for pulse stability).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== PULSE SOVEREIGN BRAIN === InpStdDevPeriod / Mult : The Dominion volatility settings. InpDeMarkerPeriod : Synapse sensitivity. InpSarStep : Kinetic direction speed.

=== SOVEREIGN SHIELD (PROTECTION) === InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.2x ATR). InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 4.5x ATR). InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Sanctum Shield.

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: M15). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.