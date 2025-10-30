Simple Position Manager

Simple Position Manager is a professional-grade MT5 script designed for efficient trade management. This versatile tool allows traders to quickly apply Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Breakeven settings across multiple open positions with precision and reliability.

Key Features

🚀 Multi-Position Management

  • Apply TP/SL to all open positions of the current symbol simultaneously

  • Intelligent position filtering by symbol

  • Batch modification capabilities

⚡ Smart Breakeven Technology

  • Automated breakeven triggering for profitable positions

  • Smart logic that only moves SL when position is in profit

  • Supports both buy and sell positions

  • Prevents unnecessary breakeven activation

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Input validation with stop level checking

  • Price normalization to broker specifications

  • Comprehensive error handling with descriptive feedback

  • Safe modification practices

🎯 Precision Controls

  • Flexible TP/SL price inputs (0 = no change)

  • Real-time price validation

  • Professional-grade execution logic

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Type: Script

  • Execution: Single-click operation

  • Compatibility: All symbols and account types

  • Safety: No aggressive trading, modification-only

Ideal For

  • Day traders managing multiple positions

  • Swing traders adjusting risk parameters

  • Portfolio rebalancing and risk management

  • Quick trade adjustments during volatile markets

Value Proposition

Save time and reduce errors by managing all positions of a symbol with one click. Professional traders can trust Simple Position Manager for its reliability, precision, and intelligent automation features.

Simplify your trade management. 

Contact the author https://www.mql5.com/en/users/louiskinminja for more info.


