Bneu Trade Manager

Professional Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5

Bneu Trade Manager is a comprehensive trading panel engineered to streamline trade management and enhance your trading workflow. This complimentary tool delivers professional-grade functionality designed to optimize risk management, trade execution efficiency, and trading setup visualization.

🎯 Core Benefits

  • Visual SL/TP Management – Utilize intuitive drag-and-drop horizontal lines directly on your chart to establish stop loss and take profit levels. Precisely visualize exit points prior to trade execution.
  • Automated Lot Calculation – The panel dynamically calculates optimal lot sizes based on your specified risk percentage or fixed monetary amount, eliminating manual calculations and estimation errors.
  • One-Click Order Execution – Instantly execute BUY or SELL orders with pre-calculated lot sizes, ideal for rapid market entry.
  • Real-Time Risk Metrics – Monitor your risk exposure in both pips and monetary values before trade placement, facilitating transparent and informed decision-making.
  • Visual Profit/Loss Zones – Color-coded chart blocks provide immediate visual representation of potential profit (green) and loss (red) areas.
  • Rapid Action Controls – Manage all open positions efficiently with dedicated one-click functions: Breakeven, Close 50%, and Close All.
  • Integrated Account Overview – Track real-time account metrics including balance, equity, floating P/L, and active trade status.

✨ Primary Features

  • Interactive drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with automated pip calculation
  • Risk calculator supporting percentage-based or fixed-dollar risk parameters
  • Risk computation based on account balance or equity
  • Automatic lot sizing with broker validation protocols
  • Visual profit/loss zone display directly on trading charts
  • Instant BUY/SELL execution interface
  • Consolidated breakeven positioning functionality
  • Partial position closure (50%) capability
  • Complete position liquidation control
  • Real-time account information monitoring
  • Spread and price differential tracking
  • Trade direction indication (BUY/SELL signaling)
  • Lot size validation with precautionary alerts

📋 Configuration Parameters

Panel Settings

  • Panel X position – Horizontal chart placement coordinate (default: 20)
  • Panel Y position – Vertical chart placement coordinate (default: 20)

Risk Management Settings

  • Risk calculation mode – Selection between Percentage of Account or Fixed Monetary Amount
  • Apply risk on – Computation basis: Account Balance or Current Equity
  • Risk value – Risk tolerance expressed in percentage or monetary terms (default: 1.0)
  • Fixed lots – Employ fixed lot sizing instead of risk-based calculation (0 = risk-based, default: 0.0)
  • Default SL in pips – Predefined stop loss distance (default: 100)
  • Default TP in pips – Predefined take profit distance (default: 200)

Trade Execution Settings

  • Magic number – Unique trade identifier for EA-generated transactions (default: 123456)
  • Max slippage – Maximum permissible slippage in points (default: 30)
  • Trade comment – Annotation appended to all executed trades (default: "TM")

Display Configuration

  • Show SL/TP lines on chart – Toggle draggable line visibility (default: true)
  • SL line color – Stop loss line color specification (default: Red)
  • TP line color – Take profit line color specification (default: Lime)

Visualization Module

  • Show Open/SL/TP visual block – Display profit/loss zones on chart (default: true)
  • Buy block color – Color scheme for buy position profit zones
  • Sell block color – Color scheme for sell position profit zones
  • Block opacity – Transparency adjustment (0-255 scale, default: 50)

🚀 Operational Guidelines

  1. Risk Configuration – Input your risk tolerance ($ or %) in the designated Risk field
  2. SL/TP Adjustment – Drag the red (SL) and green (TP) chart lines to desired levels, or manually input pip values
  3. Lot Verification – Validate the automatically calculated lot size, noting any system warnings
  4. Trade Execution – Select BUY or SELL to initiate your position
  5. Position Management – Utilize quick-action controls for ongoing trade management

💡 Ideal For

  • Manual traders seeking professional-grade tools
  • Novice traders developing risk management proficiency
  • Traders evaluating comprehensive features prior to upgrade consideration
  • Practitioners requiring visual SL/TP management interfaces
  • Traders prioritizing automated lot size computation

⚠️ Essential Considerations

  • This represents the complimentary version containing core functionality
  • PRO features are visible within input parameters but remain inactive
  • Upgrade to PRO version for advanced automation and enhanced risk protection
  • Conduct thorough testing on demonstration accounts prior to live implementation
  • Implement prudent risk management practices – never exceed tolerable loss thresholds


PRO Version Upgrade – Unlock advanced capabilities including automated breakeven, trailing stop mechanisms, enhanced risk protection, proprietary firm presets, and expanded functionality.

作者的更多信息
Bneu Trade Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
实用工具
Full Description Bneu Trade Manager Pro   represents the definitive professional trading management solution for MetaTrader 5. This premium iteration encompasses all foundational features alongside sophisticated automation protocols, comprehensive risk mitigation systems, proprietary trading firm compliance tools, and detailed analytical reporting.   Competitive Advantages Complete Automation Suite   – Automated breakeven, trailing stop, and partial profit-taking functionalities operate auton
筛选:
无评论
回复评论