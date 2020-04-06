Titanium Widow Mythborne AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Titanium Widow Mythborne (MT5)

[Subtitle: Derivative Keltner | RSI Volatility Trap | Cryo-Stasis Safety]

Introduction Titanium Widow Mythborne is a complex Mean Reversion system that utilizes Derivative Indicators (Indicators applied to other Indicators) to find hidden market elasticity. It visualizes the market structure as a Titanium Shield (Keltner Channels), sets a Widow's Trap using Bollinger Bands applied directly to RSI, and seeks equilibrium using the Mythborne (Ichimoku Kijun-Sen).

Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that automatically "freezes" modification attempts when spreads widen ( InpMaxTrailSpread ), protecting your profits from broker manipulation and liquidity gaps.

Trading Strategy (The Widow's Trap) The system operates on a sophisticated 3-Layer Logic:

The Titanium (Structure): Uses Keltner Channels to define the outer limits of normal price action. Overbought: Price > Upper Channel.

Oversold: Price < Lower Channel. The Widow (Derivative Trap): Applies Bollinger Bands TO THE RSI. This is a rare technique that detects when Momentum itself is volatile. The Bite: RSI breaks out of its own Bollinger Bands, signaling extreme unsustainable momentum. The Mythborne (Magnet): Uses Kijun-Sen as the equilibrium magnet. The trade is taken expecting a reversion to the mean.

Key Features

Derivative Analysis: Analyzing "Volatility of Momentum" (BB on RSI) provides a deeper layer of market insight than standard indicators.

Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing execution errors and protecting winning trades.

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for structural reliability).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== THE TITANIUM (STRUCTURE) === InpKeltnerPeriod / Mult : Channel width settings.

=== THE WIDOW (TRAP) === InpBbRsiPeriod / Dev : Settings for the derivative Bollinger Bands on RSI.

=== CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) === InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points). InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.