Titanium Widow Mythborne AI
Product Name: Titanium Widow Mythborne (MT5)
[Subtitle: Derivative Keltner | RSI Volatility Trap | Cryo-Stasis Safety]
Introduction Titanium Widow Mythborne is a complex Mean Reversion system that utilizes Derivative Indicators (Indicators applied to other Indicators) to find hidden market elasticity. It visualizes the market structure as a Titanium Shield (Keltner Channels), sets a Widow's Trap using Bollinger Bands applied directly to RSI, and seeks equilibrium using the Mythborne (Ichimoku Kijun-Sen).
Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that automatically "freezes" modification attempts when spreads widen ( InpMaxTrailSpread ), protecting your profits from broker manipulation and liquidity gaps.
Trading Strategy (The Widow's Trap) The system operates on a sophisticated 3-Layer Logic:
-
The Titanium (Structure): Uses Keltner Channels to define the outer limits of normal price action.
-
Overbought: Price > Upper Channel.
-
Oversold: Price < Lower Channel.
-
-
The Widow (Derivative Trap): Applies Bollinger Bands TO THE RSI. This is a rare technique that detects when Momentum itself is volatile.
-
The Bite: RSI breaks out of its own Bollinger Bands, signaling extreme unsustainable momentum.
-
-
The Mythborne (Magnet): Uses Kijun-Sen as the equilibrium magnet. The trade is taken expecting a reversion to the mean.
Key Features
-
Derivative Analysis: Analyzing "Volatility of Momentum" (BB on RSI) provides a deeper layer of market insight than standard indicators.
-
Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing execution errors and protecting winning trades.
-
Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for structural reliability).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== THE TITANIUM (STRUCTURE) ===
-
InpKeltnerPeriod / Mult : Channel width settings.
-
-
=== THE WIDOW (TRAP) ===
-
InpBbRsiPeriod / Dev : Settings for the derivative Bollinger Bands on RSI.
-
-
=== CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) ===
-
InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points).
-
InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).
-
-
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.