Gold Beast Monster AI EA
- Vyom Tekriwal
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Gold Monster AI EA is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5.
It uses advanced AI-based market analysis, smart price action logic, and strict risk management to deliver high-accuracy entries with consistent performance.
The EA adapts to changing market conditions, executes trades with precision, and protects capital through dynamic Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing logic, and intelligent trade filtering.
Key Features
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
AI-driven Buy/Sell decision engine
High win-rate focused strategy
Smart risk & money management
Fully automated – no manual intervention
Works on major brokers with low latency
Optimized for live trading & real-tick backtesting
Gold Monster AI EA is ideal for traders looking for a professional, stable, and aggressive Gold trading solution with strong growth potential.