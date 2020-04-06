Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom

Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to target consistent opportunities across major currency pairs using AI-assisted logic and sniper-style trade entries.

This automated trading system is built for traders seeking consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and low-drawdown results. It uses advanced technical filters, trend identification, and volatility assessment to generate high-probability trades during active market hours.

Developed with strict adherence to MQL5 Market standards, this bot includes key features ideal for both novice and professional traders.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

Key Features:

  • Optimized for major currency pairs including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY

  • Fixed lot size and broker-compliant volume controls for validation and live trading

  • Smart trade logic to identify accurate entry points with minimal lag

  • Built-in spread, slippage, and margin checks to ensure safe execution

  • AI-based trigger conditions for filtering low-quality setups

  • Compatible with all ECN and low-spread brokers

  • No martingale, no grid – strictly single-shot sniper trades

Input Parameters:

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Slippage Control

  • Magic Number

  • Trade Time Filters (optional in advanced version)

Recommended Setup:

  • Broker: ECN or low spread

  • Account Type: Standard or Raw Spread

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for best performance

This EA has been carefully tested and structured to meet the requirements of MQL5 Market validation and real-world trading conditions.


