Gold Beast Monster AI EA

Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 - New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price!  (Prop-Firm Compatible) - BACKTEST VIDEO UPLOADED-MUST CHECK- All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended

BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $298. Price will be hiked to $499 after Sale of 1st 20 Copies. Set File attached for Version V2.2 in Comment - You Can use on Everytick mode & 1 Mint OHLC & for Live & Demo Account Trading 

Gold Monster AI EA is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5.
It uses advanced AI-based market analysis, smart price action logic, and strict risk management to deliver high-accuracy entries with consistent performance.

The EA adapts to changing market conditions, executes trades with precision, and protects capital through dynamic Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing logic, and intelligent trade filtering.

Key Features

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • AI-driven Buy/Sell decision engine

  • High win-rate focused strategy

  • Smart risk & money management

  • Fully automated – no manual intervention

  • Works on major brokers with low latency

  • Optimized for live trading & real-tick backtesting

Gold Monster AI EA is ideal for traders looking for a professional, stable, and aggressive Gold trading solution with strong growth potential.


