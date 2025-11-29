📌 Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Check Comment for Extremely Low Risk Set file)

Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

It combines market-structure logic, volatility-adaptive entries, and a precision neural-assisted signal engine to deliver smart, controlled, and consistent trade execution under all market conditions.

This EA is designed for traders who demand stability, safety, and algorithmic intelligence, not gambling or over-trading.

The system follows a disciplined sniper-style approach — waiting for high-probability setups, confirming multi-layer confluence, and executing with professional risk management.

✓ Advanced Sniper Entry Engine

Uses multi-condition confirmation including momentum, directional bias, volatility range, and liquidity pockets to filter out low-quality trades.

✓ Intelligent Trade Management

Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATR-driven levels

Optional Trailing Stop

Break-Even protection

Maximum spread and slippage filters

✓ Risk & Capital Protection

Max Daily Drawdown Limit

Max Total Drawdown

Max Open Trades

Smart lot sizing options

Fully NFA-safe and FIFO compliant logic

✓ Trend + Reversal Hybrid Logic

EA detects both trending continuation setups and high-probability reversal points based on volatility compression and momentum exhaustion.

✓ Optimized for XAUUSD

Powerful performance on Gold with:

Fast execution

Smart volatility adaptation

News-spike protection options

Excellent for both manual override or full automation

✓ Plug-and-Play

No complicated configuration.

Default settings are ready for most brokers using standard XAUUSD specifications.

Magic Number

Lot Size / Auto Lot Option

ATR-based Stop Loss & TP

Trailing Stop (on/off)

Break-Even (on/off)

Time Filter

Daily & Total Drawdown Guard

Spread & Slippage Filters

News Filter (optional)

Max Open Trades

Signal Sensitivity Controls

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5–M15

Minimum Balance: $200+

Account Type: ECN/RAW preferred

Leverage: 1:200+ recommended

Unlike many high-risk grid, martingale, or averaging systems,

Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 DOES NOT use:

❌ Martingale

❌ Grid

❌ Hedging loops

❌ Over-leveraged entry stacking

❌ No-SL strategies

Every trade is protected with a hard Stop Loss, and risk-control modules prevent abnormal behavior during high volatility.

This EA is perfect for:

Traders who want professional, safe automation

Investors seeking steady short-term gold swings

Traders avoiding martingale/grid risks

Those looking for a consistent intraday XAUUSD system

MQL5 signal providers needing reliable execution logic

Because it focuses on the trader’s most important goals:

Consistency. Protection. Institutional Logic.

Not hype — just powerful results driven by smart decision-making.

Full support is provided for installation, input setup, optimization guidance, and account-specific configurations.