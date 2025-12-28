Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot

ExtremeX Noelle Chua Mei Ping Experts

This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility. It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour. The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations. This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy. You can test out on other asset classes as well. 20 year backtest done to validate the rule.