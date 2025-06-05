SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5

5

SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading EURUSD and US30 (Dow Jones) pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA is based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), artificial intelligence, and advanced price action analysis, offering high-probability trade entries with effective risk management. (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest)

It is optimized for intraday and short-term trading on M15 and H1 timeframes. The EA uses dynamic algorithms that adapt to changing market volatility and trends, helping traders capture strong momentum moves and reversals on EURUSD and US30.

Features include configurable stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, risk percentage per trade, and fully automated trade management. The EA does not use martingale or grid strategies, ensuring controlled risk exposure.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

SMC AI Advanced EA is suitable for beginner, intermediate, and professional traders seeking reliable automated trading on EURUSD and US30 with consistent performance.

Compatible with all major brokers and ECN accounts. Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher.


Recensioni 1
Avinash Reddy Kummetha
1235
Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2025.06.11 03:20 
 

EA performing consistently with 80% wintate, great support from developer. Both pairs entries and exits are great with fixed SL andTP and use of trailing Sl it is less raspy elEA with low DD

