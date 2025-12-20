AI Smart MT4

AI Smart - This is a real trading algorithm. The results are a very stable growth curve.

Completely safe and reliable, the most powerful robotic system in the world.

Does not use dangerous trading methods.Works with 28 major and cross currency pairs + Gold

Powered by DeepSeek + BlackBox.AI Always sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Breakeven. Our servers are powered by NVIDIA H100 80GB graphics cards. --------------------------------------------------------------- The Expert Advisor doesn't work in the tester! It requires a real market.

Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349735 Copy signal - roboforex.com/copy-trading/rating/bbbb/77032474

Recommendations:

Trading pair : EURUSD (it will pick up other currency pairs automatically)

: EURUSD (it will pick up other currency pairs automatically) Timeframe: H1

H1 Minimum deposit: 50$

Trading leverage : 1:100 and higher

: 1:100 and higher Broker: Any broker with a low spread

Any broker with a low spread VPS: Use a VPS so that the advisor works 24/7





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)





Can I backtest AI Smart ?

No. AI Smart cannot be tested in Strategy Tester because its functionality depends on a live connection to various AI models. These AIs respond only in real time, so this behavior cannot be emulated in traditional backtests.

Is it possible to trade on Prop Firms?

Yes, AI Smart is fully compatible with Prop Firms, but you'll need to download a special set file first.

Why doesn't AI Smart use Martingale, Grid, etc.?

Our main goal is healthy trading. We all know what advisors that use martingale or grid trading can lead to – specifically, a loss of the deposit. Therefore, our advisor trades exclusively with stop-loss and take-profit orders. All trades are controlled by AI.

How do I get a license? What is it for?

We took the advisor's security seriously and decided to manage everything through our servers to prevent hackers from gaining unauthorized access to the AI Smart advisor. After renting or purchasing, you need to send us your trading terminal account number. We'll send you a confirmation message back, along with a link to join our private chat.

Is AI Smart easy to use?

The AI Smart is a highly advanced tool with numerous parameters, but all operations take place on our servers. Simply install the EA according to the instructions and enjoy your profits. Read the full installation instructions below (just 3 clicks and the EA is ready to trade).