PLSystems MA Crossover

Professional Moving Average Crossover EA with Advanced Management

MA Crossover EA is a systematic trading system based on moving average crossovers, enhanced with professional risk management and intelligent exit strategies.

What Makes It Different

Unlike basic MA crossover systems that only provide entry signals, this EA includes:

ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit - adapts to market volatility

- adapts to market volatility Automatic Breakeven - protects capital once in profit

- protects capital once in profit Intelligent Trailing Stop - captures extended moves automatically

- captures extended moves automatically Partial Take Profit - secures gains while keeping exposure

- secures gains while keeping exposure Multiple confirmation filters - reduces false signals

- reduces false signals Complete risk management - fixed % per trade with volume validation

Core Features

Signal Generation:

Fast/Slow MA crossover with optional trend filter

Configurable confirmation bars (0-2)

Minimum MA distance to avoid noise

No repaint - uses closed bars only

Risk Management:

Position sizing based on account risk %

ATR-based SL/TP calculation

Daily trade limit

Spread and volatility filters

Margin verification before trading

Advanced Exits:

Breakeven: Auto-moves SL to entry + offset after X ATR profit

Auto-moves SL to entry + offset after X ATR profit Trailing Stop: Dynamic SL following price at ATR-based distance

Dynamic SL following price at ATR-based distance Partial TP: Close % of position at intermediate target

Trading Control:

Time filter (trade specific hours)

Friday auto-close option

Spread and volatility limits

Direction control (both/long/short only)

Configuration

40+ parameters organized in groups:

MA settings (Fast/Slow/Trend periods, type, price)

Signal confirmation and filters

Risk management

Exit strategies (TP, Breakeven, Trailing)

Trading restrictions

Compatible with any symbol and timeframe. Best results on major forex pairs and indices in M15-H4.

Risk Profile

Suitable for:

Traders seeking systematic MA crossover approach

Those wanting professional risk management

Operators who value capital protection

Important:

One position per signal - no martingale

- no martingale Fixed risk per trade - configurable percentage

- configurable percentage Losing streaks are normal - MA crossovers work best in trending markets

May experience drawdowns in ranging conditions

Long-term profitability requires proper configuration and patience

Drawdown Estimate: With 1% risk/trade and typical settings, expect 5-10% max drawdown in normal conditions.

Getting Started

Test in demo for 1+ month Start with 0.5-1% risk per trade Enable trend filter to align with higher timeframe Use spread and volatility filters Set daily trade limit (3-5 recommended)

Risk Warning

Trading involves risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool that requires proper configuration, testing, and understanding. Each trader is responsible for their trading decisions. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.