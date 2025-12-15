PLSystems MA Crossover
- Experts
- Pol Lazaro Porta
- Versione: 2.2
- Attivazioni: 10
Professional Moving Average Crossover EA with Advanced Management
MA Crossover EA is a systematic trading system based on moving average crossovers, enhanced with professional risk management and intelligent exit strategies.
What Makes It Different
Unlike basic MA crossover systems that only provide entry signals, this EA includes:
- ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit - adapts to market volatility
- Automatic Breakeven - protects capital once in profit
- Intelligent Trailing Stop - captures extended moves automatically
- Partial Take Profit - secures gains while keeping exposure
- Multiple confirmation filters - reduces false signals
- Complete risk management - fixed % per trade with volume validation
Core Features
Signal Generation:
- Fast/Slow MA crossover with optional trend filter
- Configurable confirmation bars (0-2)
- Minimum MA distance to avoid noise
- No repaint - uses closed bars only
Risk Management:
- Position sizing based on account risk %
- ATR-based SL/TP calculation
- Daily trade limit
- Spread and volatility filters
- Margin verification before trading
Advanced Exits:
- Breakeven: Auto-moves SL to entry + offset after X ATR profit
- Trailing Stop: Dynamic SL following price at ATR-based distance
- Partial TP: Close % of position at intermediate target
Trading Control:
- Time filter (trade specific hours)
- Friday auto-close option
- Spread and volatility limits
- Direction control (both/long/short only)
Configuration
40+ parameters organized in groups:
- MA settings (Fast/Slow/Trend periods, type, price)
- Signal confirmation and filters
- Risk management
- Exit strategies (TP, Breakeven, Trailing)
- Trading restrictions
Compatible with any symbol and timeframe. Best results on major forex pairs and indices in M15-H4.
Risk Profile
Suitable for:
- Traders seeking systematic MA crossover approach
- Those wanting professional risk management
- Operators who value capital protection
Important:
- One position per signal - no martingale
- Fixed risk per trade - configurable percentage
- Losing streaks are normal - MA crossovers work best in trending markets
- May experience drawdowns in ranging conditions
- Long-term profitability requires proper configuration and patience
Drawdown Estimate: With 1% risk/trade and typical settings, expect 5-10% max drawdown in normal conditions.
Getting Started
- Test in demo for 1+ month
- Start with 0.5-1% risk per trade
- Enable trend filter to align with higher timeframe
- Use spread and volatility filters
- Set daily trade limit (3-5 recommended)
Risk Warning
Trading involves risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool that requires proper configuration, testing, and understanding. Each trader is responsible for their trading decisions. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.