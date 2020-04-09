MT5 Signal to Telegram And Discord

Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord)

The Professional Solution for Signal Providers.

Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports

Stop managing your signals manually. Signal Provider Utility Pro is the ultimate bridge between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window.

From real-time trade copying to automated daily reports, this utility handles everything with zero latency and professional formatting.

🔥 Key Features

✅ 1. Total Control via Smart GUI Panel

Unlike basic copiers, our utility features a powerful dashboard directly on your chart. You can change settings instantly while trading:

  • Symbol Filter: Choose to broadcast signals from the Current Chart, All Symbols, or a specific Custom List.

  • Direction Filter: Want to send only Buy trades? You can restrict the EA to broadcast Buy Only, Sell Only, or All Directions with a single click.

  • Magic Filter: Switch between broadcasting Manual Trades, All EAs, or specific Magic Numbers.

✅ 2. Automated Performance Reports

Keep your followers engaged with automatic performance summaries. The EA can generate and send reports at the start of a new Day, Week, or Month, detailing:

  • Total Trades & Win Rate.

  • Net Profit/Loss.

  • Growth Summary.

✅ 3. Smart Anti-Spam & Bulk Logic

Protect your channel’s reputation with intelligent message handling:

  • Pending Order Delay: Define a "Validation Time" (e.g., 1 minute). If you place a pending order and delete it within this time (a trap), the EA will not send it. This prevents "Signal Cancelled" spam messages.

  • Bulk Closing Detection: If multiple trades are closed simultaneously, the utility intelligently groups them into a single "Bulk Report" message instead of flooding your channel with 10 different notifications.

✅ 4. Zero-Latency Execution

Your followers receive the signal the exact moment the logic condition is met. Supports Market Execution, Pending Orders, SL/TP Modifications, and Partial/Full Closes.

⚙️ Parameters Guide (Press F7)

1. Connection Setup

  • Telegram Bot Token : Paste the API Token received from BotFather.

  • Telegram Chat ID : Paste your Channel or Group ID (usually starts with -100).

  • Discord Webhook URL : Paste the Webhook link from your Discord server settings.

2. Database & Lists (For "List Mode")

  • Inp_Symbols_List : Enter specific pairs to monitor, separated by a semicolon (e.g., EURUSD;GBPUSD;XAUUSD ).

  • Inp_MagicNumbers_List : Enter specific Magic Numbers to track, separated by a semicolon (e.g., 1001;1002 ).

3. Message Customization

You can fully customize the message text using placeholders like {PRICE}, {SL}, {TP}, {PROFIT}.

  • Template Settings : Customize text for Open, Close, Modify, and Bulk Reports.

  • Profit Mode : Choose to report profit in Points (Best for Signals) or Money.

🚀 Step-by-Step Installation Guide

To ensure the EA works correctly, please follow these steps carefully.

Step 1: Allow WebRequests (Crucial)

  1. Open your MT5 Terminal.

  2. Click on Tools > Options > Expert Advisors tab.

  3. Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".

  4. Add the following URLs to the list (click the Green + icon):

  5. Click OK.

Step 2: How to set up Telegram

  1. Open Telegram and search for @BotFather.

  2. Send the command /newbot and follow the instructions to name your bot.

  3. BotFather will give you an API Token. Copy this and paste it into the Telegram Bot Token input in the EA.

  4. Create your Channel or Group.

  5. Add your new Bot as an Administrator to your Channel/Group.

  6. To find your Chat ID : Forward a message from your channel to @userinfobot (or any ID finder bot). Copy the ID and paste it into the EA.

Step 3: How to set up Discord

  1. Go to your Discord Server settings.

  2. Click on Integrations > Webhooks.

  3. Click New Webhook, name it, and select the channel where you want messages to appear.

  4. Click Copy Webhook URL.

  5. Paste this URL into the Discord Webhook URL input in the EA.

Step 4: Start Broadcasting

  1. Attach the EA to one chart only (e.g., EURUSD M1).

  2. The GUI Panel will appear.

  3. Click the "Test Message" button on the panel to verify the connection.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Raise Your Service Standards

This tool is built for providers who care about Speed, Accuracy, and Professionalism.

If you have any questions or need support, feel free to contact me via Direct Message!

Prodotti consigliati
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilità
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Utilità
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilità
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Utilità
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Telegram Broadcast DEMO MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilità
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps to instantly publish your trading in the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. ATTENTION. This is a DEMO version, it has limitations - sending messages no more than 1 time in 300 seconds PAID version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46865 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending o
FREE
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
HYT (Help Your Trading)   è uno strumento progettato per aiutarti   a ridurre la media   delle tue posizioni in perdita utilizzando due tecniche principali: Media standard. Copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni nella direzione del trend. Questo strumento consente di gestire più posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia in acquisto che in vendita. HYT calcola automaticamente la dimensione della posizione successiva, il prezzo dell'ordine, la direzione per la media e la chiusura della po
MultiChart Pro
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilità
MultiChart Pro – Strumento di Gestione dei Grafici per MetaTrader 5 Questo Expert Advisor (EA) consente di automatizzare l’apertura e la configurazione dei grafici in MetaTrader 5. Supporta fino a quattro grafici con specifici timeframe e template, inclusi quelli offline. Funzionalità Apertura Grafici: Apre fino a tre grafici aggiuntivi (es. D1, M1, M15) e un grafico offline (es. 10 secondi), configurando anche il grafico corrente (es. M5). Applicazione Template: Applica template definiti dall’u
Partial
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilità
Partial Close Manager – Strumento di Regolazione del Volume di Trading Questo strumento consente di chiudere parzialmente le operazioni aperte in MetaTrader 5. Funzionalità Chiusura Parziale: Chiudi parte delle operazioni aperte con un solo clic. Calcolo del Volume: Calcola automaticamente il volume da chiudere, evitando inserimenti manuali. Supporto Multi-Ordine: Applica la chiusura parziale a tutti gli ordini aperti dello stesso simbolo. Tabella Trascinabile: Clicca e tieni premuto l’intestazi
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilità
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
Telegram Broadcast MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
Utilità
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps you instantly publish your trade to the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your own Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending orders; Modification of stop loss and take provision (last order); Stop loss and take prov triggered; Activation and deletion of a pending order: Sending trading reports; Sending a message for deposits
Minions Labs Recalibrator
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Utilità
Once again, We Nailed It! Imagine a faster and smoother way to recalibrate ANY Indicator using just obvious and intuitive mouse clicks, realtime, real fast, real results on your chart just right after the Click... Instead of the boring "Open Settings dialog / Change one setting / Click OK / See what happens on Chart...",  then repeat this process endlessly until you kill yourself! Well... No More... Welcome to the Minions Labs Recalibrator tool! Now you can Study, Trial, Experiment and Play with
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilità
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
DeletePendingOrder
Konstantin Chernov
5 (1)
Utilità
Script for deleting pending orders If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you! It doesn't have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. If you need a possibility to adjust parameters of the script, use the version with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/627 You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2782
FREE
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Utilità
Excellent Multiplatform Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the receiver of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals multiplier" (usefu
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Utilità
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Utilità
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant      IMPORTANT :     On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
Blues Protector
Andtle Austin Dube
Utilità
Boost your forex profits with Blues Protector, an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This automated trading bot dynamically manages your stop-loss levels to secure gains and reduce risks. Blues Protector EA - User Manual   (For MT5 - Ready-to-Use EX5 File)   1. What This EA Does    The Blues Protector EA automatically secures your profits by smartly adjusting stop-loss levels when your trade reaches a predefined profit level. It works silently in the background, protecting
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
SemiAuto Martin System
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Utilità
Sistema semiautomatico Martin introdurre Questo strumento viene utilizzato per il trading semiautomatico di Martin, fai clic sul pannello per effettuare un ordine e l'EA gestirà la posizione Basta decidere la direzione della transazione e lasciare il resto alla direzione di EA Martin automatico, aggiungi magazzino in base alla griglia impostata, puoi anche disabilitare questa funzione Liquidazione con un clic Una funzione di blocco dei tasti controllo del tempo Avviso sonoro caratteristica
Scalping Scale in
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilità
Lo "Scalping Scale in" è uno strumento di utilità progettato per gli scalper che desiderano scalare in una posizione iniziale a distanze fisse senza preoccuparsi del posizionamento S/L e T/P, perché ogni secondo conta durante lo scalping. Come funziona: imposti i valori desiderati nella scheda input dell'EA e, più specificamente, quale rapporto rischio-rendimento vuoi che venga posizionato il T/P, quanto ampio vuoi il tuo S/L (in pip) - quale è anche la distanza del prossimo ordine di fermata
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilità
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Synchronized Cross for MT5
Steven Van Ingelgem
3 (1)
Utilità
The Synchronized Cross indicator allows you to link cross hairs from multiple chart windows. This means that as you move the cross hair in one chart, all other cross hairs will move together by automatically staying on the same time. If, for example you are moving your mouse cursor in a M5 timeframe (see screenshots), the crosshair will show as a line in the higher timeframes, and as an area in the lower timeframes. Thus making it easier to correlate timeframes. The input parameters are self exp
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilità
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Traders Panel
Timothy George Wright
Utilità
Trader's Panel is a simple EA for managing trades once open. Your options for managing open trades are to close an entire open trade, close a percent of an open trade, which can be input from the trader panel, and then set stop loss to break even on an open trade. The Trader's Panel hovers at top left of screen right below the one click order buttons. **Note that this EA does not open trades. It only manages trades once they are open.
Telegram Trade Copier MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilità
Copier of transactions through       Telegram           channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in       Telegram       channel or copy trades from       Telegram           channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT5 and transmitting signals to       Telegram   . No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use DEMO https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/54083 You can use it for: copying your own deals through       Telegram          
Dom HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel
Jingfeng Luo
Utilità
Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel   Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual Important Note: 1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM trading panel tool based on EA, its demo version cannot function properly and only works in a live environment!  2、Enabling high-performance mode separates program operations and data retrieval, enabling multi-threaded operation without interference, completely resolving DOM manipulation lag issues under poor network co
MT5 Trade Master
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilità
Dashboard di trading multifunzionale per semplificare il trading manuale. Visualizzazione di ordini e transazioni, calcoli di profitti e perdite, trading con un clic, modifica degli ordini, pareggio, trailing stop, stop loss parziale, take profit parziale, chiusura per tempo, stop loss e take profit azionari: tutto questo è possibile in uno o pochi clic, utilizzando tasti di scelta rapida o con un semplice trascinamento del mouse sui livelli sul grafico. L'interfaccia intuitiva consente di testa
StopAndTake
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
5 (1)
Utilità
Nome del prodotto: StopAndTake — Uno script semplice per la gestione rapida e precisa di SL/TP Descrizione del prodotto: StopAndTake è uno script leggero e intuitivo, progettato per trader che danno importanza alla velocità, precisione e affidabilità nella gestione delle posizioni. Questo strumento consente di aggiornare istantaneamente i livelli di Stop Loss (SL) e Take Profit (TP) per tutte le posizioni sul grafico selezionato, garantendo la massima semplicità d’uso. Vantaggi e benefici: Semp
FREE
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilità
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è quasi pronto per il rilascio ufficiale in versione alpha. Alcune funzionalità sono ancora in fase di sviluppo e potresti riscontrare piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, ti preghiamo di segnalarli, il tuo feedback aiuta a migliorare il software per tutti. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo 20 vendite. Copie rimanenti a $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram a
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilità
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilità
Smart Stop Scanner – Analisi multi-asset degli stop-loss basata sulla reale struttura di mercato Panoramica Smart Stop Scanner offre un monitoraggio professionale dei livelli di stop-loss su più mercati. Il sistema identifica automaticamente le zone di stop più rilevanti basandosi sulla reale struttura di mercato, sulle rotture significative e sulla logica del price action, presentando tutte le informazioni in un pannello chiaro, coerente e ottimizzato per schermi ad alta risoluzione (DPI-awar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilità
Smart Stop Manager – Esecuzione automatica dello stop-loss con precisione professionale Panoramica Smart Stop Manager è il livello di esecuzione della linea Smart Stop, progettato per i trader che richiedono una gestione dello stop-loss strutturata, affidabile e completamente automatizzata su più posizioni aperte. Monitora continuamente tutte le operazioni attive, calcola il livello di stop ottimale utilizzando la logica di struttura di mercato Smart Stop e aggiorna gli stop automaticamente se
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 5 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore e Expert Advisor con supporto per simboli personalizzati. Lavorare con loro è comodo quanto operare sui grafici
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Utilità
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integrazione grafici criptovalute in MetaTrader 5 Panoramica Crypto Charting for MT5 offre dati OHLC in tempo reale tramite WebSocket. Supporta più exchange e aggiorna automaticamente i dati in MT5. Funzionalità Dati in tempo reale via WebSocket Aggiornamento automatico dei dati storici Sincronizzazione pianificata dopo interruzioni Compatibile con tutti i timeframe MT5 Dati OHLCV completi Supporto per il tester di strategia Riconnessione automatica Exchange supportati
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
X2 Copy MT5
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilità
Scopri la Copia Istantanea dei Trade con il rivoluzionario X2 Copy MT5. Con soli 10 secondi di configurazione, otterrai uno strumento potente per sincronizzare i trade tra terminali MetaTrader su un singolo computer Windows o VPS con una velocità senza precedenti - inferiore a 0,1 secondi. Sia che tu stia gestendo più account, seguendo segnali o scalando la tua strategia, X2 Copy MT5 si adatta al tuo flusso di lavoro con una precisione e un controllo senza pari. Smetti di aspettare — inizia a co
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilità
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente di Trading Multifunzionale Oltre 66 strumenti integrati per analisi, gestione del rischio e automazione del trading. L’assistente combina gestione del rischio, ordini intelligenti, analisi di mercato e controllo delle posizioni in un’unica interfaccia semplice e potente. Ideale per Forex, azioni, indici e criptovalute. Perché i trader lo scelgono Esecuzione rapida e gestione completa con un clic Calcolo automatico di lotto e rischio in base al saldo Ordi
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilità
Custom Alerts: Monitora più mercati e non perdere mai un setup importante Panoramica Custom Alerts è una soluzione dinamica per i trader che desiderano monitorare più strumenti da un unico punto centrale. Integrando i dati dei nostri strumenti principali — come FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — Custom Alerts ti avvisa automaticamente degli sviluppi cruciali del mercato, senza dover passare continuamente da un grafico all'altro o rischiare di perdere opportunità importanti
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilità
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilità
DashPlus è uno strumento avanzato di gestione delle operazioni progettato per migliorare l'efficienza e l'efficacia del trading sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Offre una suite completa di funzionalità, tra cui calcolo del rischio, gestione degli ordini, sistemi di griglia avanzati, strumenti basati su grafici e analisi delle prestazioni. Caratteristiche Principali 1. Griglia di Recupero Implementa un sistema di griglia flessibile e di media per gestire le operazioni in condizioni di mercato avve
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilità
Easy Trade – Gestione Operativa Intelligente, Semplice e Potente Easy Trade è la soluzione tutto-in-uno per la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader, ideale per chi desidera mantenere il rischio sotto controllo e garantire un’esecuzione fluida. Progettato da zero con il feedback reale dei trader, Easy Trade rende semplice eseguire, monitorare e gestire operazioni su più simboli – senza complicare il tuo flusso di lavoro. Che tu faccia scalping manuale o gestisca un piccolo portafoglio di str
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilità
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilità
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Altri dall’autore
XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
5 (5)
Utilità
Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager The EA allows you to set a   Stop Loss (SL)   for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders. How to Use: Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders. Configure the following   input settings : Order_Type:   Select the order or position types. SetStopLoss:   Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss. StopLoss:   Enter the SL price. SetTakeProfit:   Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit
FREE
XP Layering and set BE tool for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilità
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This   trading tool   automates trade management   by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to   layer trades   and   protect their profits   without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically   by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries   to average the price. Set multiple TP targets   to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick
XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilità
Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders. How to Use: Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders. Configure the following input settings : Order_Type: Select the order or position types. SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss. StopLoss: Enter the SL price. SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit. TakeProfit:
FREE
XP SL By Candle for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilità
Close Positions on Candle Close This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements. How It Works: The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close. It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies. Settings: Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed. CandleTimeFrame:
FREE
XP SL By Candle for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilità
Close Positions on Candle Close This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements. How It Works: The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close. It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies. Settings: Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed. CandleTimeFrame:
FREE
XP Bulk Close
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilità
### Description This Expert Advisor is designed to instantly close active positions and/or pending orders based on user-defined criteria. It supports filtering by trade type, magic number, and symbol scope, and is optimized for fast execution. ### Features - Close buy trades, sell trades, or both. - Filter by symbol: close trades on current chart only or across all symbols. - Filter by magic number or close all trades regardless of magic. - Set maximum allowed slippage for execution control. -
FREE
XP Layering and set BE tool
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilità
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This trading tool automates trade management by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to layer trades and protect their profits without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries to average the price. Set multiple TP targets to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick-based calculations
XP Stealth SL TP for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilità
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while hiding these levels from the market . Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection: Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (separated by semicolons). Customizable magic numbers & expert IDs: Choose whether to manage all orders or only those with specific mag
SwapWaiver MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilità
Automated Swap Fee Management Tool SwapWaiver is a utility tool designed for traders who want to avoid unnecessary swap charges, including the common triple swap fees . It is ideal for long-term traders, carry trade strategies, and users of Islamic (swap-free) accounts to avoid admin fees or losing Islamic (swap free) feature . Key Features: Automatically closes and reopens positions before swap is charged Preserves original trade parameters: lot size, TP, SL, magic number Reopens trades at the
XP Stealth SL TP for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilità
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool   manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically   using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while   hiding these levels from the market . Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection:   Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (separated by semicolons). Customizable magic numbers & expert IDs:   Choose whether to manage all orders or only those with sp
SwapWaiver MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilità
Automated Swap Fee Management Tool SwapWaiver is a utility tool designed for traders who want to avoid unnecessary swap charges, including the common triple swap fees . It is ideal for long-term traders, carry trade strategies, and users of Islamic (swap-free) accounts to avoid admin fees or losing Islamic (swap free) feature . Key Features: Automatically closes and reopens positions before swap is charged Preserves original trade parameters: lot size, TP, SL, magic number Reopens trades at the
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione