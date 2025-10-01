Trades manager pro only buy

Trades Manager Pro – Only Buy is a professional trade management tool designed to fully automate risk control and profit-taking for BUY trades only, on any symbol, pair, or instrument you apply it to. It calculates a risk-based stop loss once per position, ensuring consistent capital protection without repeated modifications. The system supports up to three customizable partial take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3), each closing a defined percentage of trade volume to secure profits step by step, plus a final TP for complete closure. An advanced trailing stop engine activates only after a defined profit threshold, moving in precise steps, never trailing backwards, and always keeping a safe distance from the current price. A spread filter prevents execution in abnormal market conditions, while a smart tracking system ensures no duplicate partial closes. The integrated GUI dashboard displays real-time stats directly on your chart, including spread, balance, equity, drawdown, and open positions count, giving you full clarity at a glance. Optimized for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and funded accounts, Trades Manager Pro – Only Buy works seamlessly on forex pairs, metals, indices, and crypto, letting you focus on finding the right trades while it manages them with precision, speed, and discipline.
