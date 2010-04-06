Master Control via Telegram for MT4

Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here

LIST OF COMMANDS:

info_acc - Get account info

info_pos - Get positions details

price - Get symbol price

buy - Open a buy position

sell - Open a sell position

inst_set - Set parameters for instant trade

inst_buy - Instant buy

inst_sell - Instant sell

modify - Modify a position

close - Close a position

sltp_m - Auto SLTP by money

sltp_p - Auto SLTP by point 

be - Activate Break-even mode

maxrisk - Set max risk

close_time - Set close time everyday

rc_check -Check risk control modes 

rc_off - Cancel risk control modes

INPUTS:

Telegram Bot Token

Telegram User ID

HOW TO SET UP?

* Get inputs for EA:

- Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start".

- Get your Telegram User ID by chatting with @userinfobot 

* Setup on your MT4/MT5:

- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram to WebRequest

- Allow Algo Trading on EA 

* Create a command menu for your Telegram bot:

- Chat with @BotFather => /mybots => Select your bot => Edit Bot => Edit Commands => Copy/Paste command list above (You can set all the commands or just some common commands like start, info_acc, info_pos)


