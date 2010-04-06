Master Control via Telegram for MT4
- Tuan Nghia Phan
- Versione: 1.4
- Aggiornato: 9 gennaio 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here
LIST OF COMMANDS:
info_acc - Get account info
info_pos - Get positions details
price - Get symbol price
buy - Open a buy position
sell - Open a sell position
inst_set - Set parameters for instant trade
inst_buy - Instant buy
inst_sell - Instant sell
modify - Modify a position
close - Close a position
sltp_m - Auto SLTP by money
sltp_p - Auto SLTP by point
be - Activate Break-even mode
maxrisk - Set max risk
close_time - Set close time everyday
rc_check -Check risk control modes
rc_off - Cancel risk control modes
INPUTS:
Telegram Bot Token
Telegram User ID
HOW TO SET UP?
* Get inputs for EA:
- Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start".
- Get your Telegram User ID by chatting with @userinfobot
* Setup on your MT4/MT5:- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add API Telegram to WebRequest
- Allow Algo Trading on EA
* Create a command menu for your Telegram bot:
- Chat with @BotFather => /mybots => Select your bot => Edit Bot => Edit Commands => Copy/Paste command list above (You can set all the commands or just some common commands like start, info_acc, info_pos)