King Fibonacci

👑 King Fibonacci — Precision Trading at the 0.618 Golden Ratio

King Fibonacci is an advanced swing-based Expert Advisor engineered around one of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis — the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement.

This EA automatically identifies major swing highs and lows, calculates the golden 0.618 retracement level, and executes trades only when price returns to this precise reversal zone.

King Fibonacci is designed for traders who value accuracy, swing structure, and clean entries, avoiding noise, indicators, or lagging signals.
It operates with strict discipline, high selectivity, and institutional-grade position management.

⚙️ Core Trading Logic

Automatic Swing Point Detection

King Fibonacci scans a defined lookback period to identify the most relevant swing high and swing low — ensuring accurate Fibonacci mapping.

0.618 Fibonacci Signal Engine

The EA calculates the golden ratio retracement using real price structure:

  • In an uptrend, it buys at the 0.618 pullback

  • In a downtrend, it sells at the 0.618 retest

Trades are executed only when price precisely enters a configurable tolerance zone around the Fibonacci level.

Dynamic Fibonacci Redrawing

Whenever new swing points are detected, Fibonacci levels refresh automatically to follow current market structure.

Strict One-Signal-Per-Level Logic

Prevents multiple entries at the same Fibonacci retracement — ensuring clean, controlled trading.

Built-in Risk & Volume Validation

Automatically adjusts lot sizes to broker requirements, validates margin, and applies safe stop-loss & take-profit distances.

💡 Key Features
Feature Description
🎯 Golden Ratio Logic Trades only at the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement
🔍 Auto Swing Detection Identifies major highs and lows dynamically
📐 Multi-Level Fibonacci Drawing Automatically draws levels on your chart
🛡️ Full Safety System Margin check, lot validation, slippage control
🚫 No Martingale / No Grid One clean entry at the golden zone
🔄 Trend-Based Direction Buy in uptrends, sell in downtrends
📊 Backtest Mode Support Uses close price for more accurate visual testing
📉 Tolerance Control Price must touch within a defined point radius
⚙️ Input Parameters

Swing Detection

  • Lookback Period

  • Use Close Price (Backtest Mode)

Fibonacci Settings

  • Tolerance in Points

  • Enable Chart Drawing

  • Bars Between Trades

Risk & Order Settings

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Stop Loss in Points

  • Take Profit in Points

  • Slippage

  • Magic Number

General

  • Allow Multiple Positions

  • Check Margin Before Trading

  • Show Debug Output (optional)

📈 Recommended Settings
Setting Recommendation
Symbol Any major FX pair, Metals, Indices, Bitcoin (structure-based)
Timeframe M1,15,30, or H1  for best structure
Lookback Period 100 bars (default)
Minimum Deposit $500+
Trading Style Swing trading, structure reversal trading

Works out-of-the-box with safe default settings.

Price increases after every 10 purchases.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • No martingale, grid, or averaging of any kind.

  • The EA waits patiently for price to touch the golden zone — trades may be infrequent, but high-quality.

  • Always backtest on “Every tick based on real ticks” for accurate structure reading.

  • Ensure trading through brokers that allow stop orders and proper margin for swing setups.

🔥 Why Traders Choose King Fibonacci

  • Trades only at one of the most respected levels in financial markets

  • Clean and disciplined structure-based execution

  • No indicators, no noise — pure price action

  • Built for traders who value precision and control

  • Automatically adapts to new swing points and market structure

💬 Summary

King Fibonacci combines intelligent swing analysis with the power of the 0.618 retracement — the Golden Ratio used by professional traders for decades.

Whether you trade currencies, metals, or indices, King Fibonacci gives you:

  • Precision entries

  • Clean logic

  • Safe risk management

  • Fully automated structure-based execution

A powerful EA for traders who respect the golden rule of price action.

⚖️ Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Trade responsibly.


