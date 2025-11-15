The Gold (XAUUSD) market is famous for its strong trends and sharp, unpredictable volatility. Many traders are drawn to its potential but struggle with its complexity. Gold Price Action Hunter is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold with precision using price action, wick rejection, and momentum patterns.

This EA doesn’t rely on a single indicator or static strategy. Instead, it performs real-time analysis of candle wicks, body size, and momentum, identifying high-probability setups. Trades are executed only when the EA detects a clear price action signal, filtering out market noise and focusing on statistically significant opportunities in the Gold market.

This is not a generic, all-purpose robot. It is a specialized tool built from the ground up to trade Gold effectively.

Plug and Play! The EA works even with a starting Equity/Balance as low as €10. Price increases by $60 for every 10 purchases.

🔥Key Features

Price Action Core: Detects rejection candles (long wicks) and momentum candles to identify high-probability entry points.

Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD): Every parameter is optimized for Gold’s unique volatility and behavior.

Advanced Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot size based on risk percentage and checks margin before trading.

Dynamic SL/TP: Uses either ATR-based adaptive stops or fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels to suit your strategy.

Pending Orders Support: Can place buy/sell stops at key levels to capture breakout moves.

Customizable Settings: From lot size and risk to trading hours and candle pattern sensitivity, fully adjustable for advanced traders.

Why Gold?

Focusing exclusively on XAUUSD allows Gold Price Action Hunter to leverage historical price patterns, wick rejections, and momentum signals for superior accuracy. Unlike generic multi-pair EAs, this EA is built for one market — Gold — giving it a competitive edge.

Setup and Recommendations

Symbol : XAUUSD (or GOLD, depending on your broker)

Timeframe: Recommended 4H Timeframe for precise trend capture

Broker: ECN or raw spread account with minimal slippage is essential, swap free account preferrable

Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 recommended

VPS (Virtual Private Server): Recommended to run the EA 24/7 for uninterrupted trading

Disclaimer: Trading CFDs and Forex on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly.