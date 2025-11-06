Fast Gold Scalper pro

🏆 Fast Gold Scalper Pro — Precision Scalping for XAUUSD Volatility

Fast Gold Scalper Pro is a next-generation scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and other high-volatility instruments.
It detects explosive candle movements and instantly reacts with intelligent pending orders to capture rapid price reversals or breakouts — perfect for the fast-moving gold market.

Built with speed, safety, and adaptability, Fast Gold Scalper Pro thrives during news events, session openings, and high-impact market swings.

⚙️ Core Trading Logic

Smart Candle Detection Engine
Identifies strong momentum candles in real time and filters out weak or low-volatility moves.

Automatic Pending Order System
Places BUY STOP or SELL STOP orders near key momentum zones — ready to catch fast price extensions or pullbacks.

Dynamic Order Management
Pending orders automatically trail the price, adjust to new volatility conditions, and expire if not triggered within a set time.

Advanced Trailing Stop Control
Protect profits automatically with a customizable trailing stop system that follows strong moves with precision.

Built-in Risk and Spread Validation
Ensures safe order placement and stable execution even during volatile market conditions.

💡 Key Features

Feature Description
Fast Candle Detection Filters for high-speed candles using size and body thresholds
🎯 Smart Pending Orders Places and trails orders dynamically based on market direction
🔒 Full Safety Management Automatic SL, distance validation, and pending expiry control
🧠 Auto Lot Validation Ensures broker-compliant lot sizes
🔄 Trailing Stop Engine Keeps profits safe with distance & step customization
📊 Debug Mode Enables transparent logs for strategy optimization
💰 No Martingale / No Grid Clean, controlled trading logic only

⚙️ Input Parameters

Candle Detection Settings

  • Minimum Candle Size

  • Fast Move Threshold

  • Candle Check Period

  • Spread Threshold

Order Management

  • Max Pending Orders

  • Order Distance

  • Initial Stop Loss

  • Trailing Step & Distance

  • Pending Order Expiry

Risk & Safety

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Magic Number

  • Enable Trailing Stop

  • Minimum Profit to Trail

General

  • Order Comment

  • Show Debug Information

📈 Recommended Settings

Setting Recommendation
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe  M5
Account Type Hedging or Netting (Auto compatible)
Best Sessions London / New York
Minimum Deposit $100+ (with 1:500 leverage)
Broker Type

 ECN / Raw Spread preferred, Swap free Account

For a 3 digit Broker on Gold, Please send me a message and assist you with the settings.

Plug and Play! The EA works even as low as 10 Euros starting Equity/Balance. Price increases by 60$ for every 10 purchases


⚠️ Important Notes

  • No martingale, grid, or averaging.

  • Works during high-volatility periods like news releases or session openings.

  • Always test the EA in Strategy Tester (Every tick mode) before going live.

  • Enable Algo Trading and ensure your broker allows pending stop orders near current price.

🔥 Why Traders Love Fast Gold Scalper Pro

  • Built for XAUUSD’s volatility — fast, clean, and responsive.

  • Works out of the box with safe defaults — yet fully customizable.

  • Ideal for scalpers, news traders, and short-term momentum traders.

  • Designed with institutional-grade risk logic for stability and speed.

💬 Summary

Fast Gold Scalper Pro combines lightning-fast candle detection with intelligent pending order management to seize quick market moves safely and efficiently.
If you trade gold during high-volatility hours, this EA gives you precision control, automated management, and speed advantage — all in one system.

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly.


🚀 Fast. Intelligent. Built for Gold.


Altri dall’autore
Quantum Mechanics AI
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
Quantum Mechanics AI – Trading di Precisione sull’Oro (XAUUSD) Il mercato dell’oro (XAUUSD) è noto per le sue forti tendenze e la volatilità imprevedibile. Molti trader sono attratti dal suo potenziale, ma ne trovano complessa l’analisi. Quantum Mechanics AI è un Expert Advisor avanzato progettato appositamente per analizzare e sfruttare il comportamento dell’oro. Utilizza principi ispirati a modelli computazionali avanzati. Invece di affidarsi a una sola visione lineare del mercato, la AI anali
Eurusd Triple Fusion AI
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI - Sistema di Trading Algoritmico Avanzato La coppia EUR/USD è lo strumento valutario più scambiato al mondo , famoso per liquidità e movimenti direzionali chiari. Molti trader però perdono per cambi di tendenza sottili e falsi breakout. EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI è un expert advisor di nuova generazione progettato proprio per dominare le peculiarità uniche della coppia euro-dollaro. A differenza dei robot a strategia singola che falliscono quando il mercato cambia
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione