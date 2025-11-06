Fast Gold Scalper pro
🏆 Fast Gold Scalper Pro — Precision Scalping for XAUUSD Volatility
Fast Gold Scalper Pro is a next-generation scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and other high-volatility instruments.
It detects explosive candle movements and instantly reacts with intelligent pending orders to capture rapid price reversals or breakouts — perfect for the fast-moving gold market.
Built with speed, safety, and adaptability, Fast Gold Scalper Pro thrives during news events, session openings, and high-impact market swings.
⚙️ Core Trading Logic
✅ Smart Candle Detection Engine
Identifies strong momentum candles in real time and filters out weak or low-volatility moves.
✅ Automatic Pending Order System
Places BUY STOP or SELL STOP orders near key momentum zones — ready to catch fast price extensions or pullbacks.
✅ Dynamic Order Management
Pending orders automatically trail the price, adjust to new volatility conditions, and expire if not triggered within a set time.
✅ Advanced Trailing Stop Control
Protect profits automatically with a customizable trailing stop system that follows strong moves with precision.
✅ Built-in Risk and Spread Validation
Ensures safe order placement and stable execution even during volatile market conditions.
💡 Key Features
|Feature
|Description
|⚡ Fast Candle Detection
|Filters for high-speed candles using size and body thresholds
|🎯 Smart Pending Orders
|Places and trails orders dynamically based on market direction
|🔒 Full Safety Management
|Automatic SL, distance validation, and pending expiry control
|🧠 Auto Lot Validation
|Ensures broker-compliant lot sizes
|🔄 Trailing Stop Engine
|Keeps profits safe with distance & step customization
|📊 Debug Mode
|Enables transparent logs for strategy optimization
|💰 No Martingale / No Grid
|Clean, controlled trading logic only
⚙️ Input Parameters
Candle Detection Settings
-
Minimum Candle Size
-
Fast Move Threshold
-
Candle Check Period
-
Spread Threshold
Order Management
-
Max Pending Orders
-
Order Distance
-
Initial Stop Loss
-
Trailing Step & Distance
-
Pending Order Expiry
Risk & Safety
-
Fixed Lot Size
-
Magic Number
-
Enable Trailing Stop
-
Minimum Profit to Trail
General
-
Order Comment
-
Show Debug Information
📈 Recommended Settings
|Setting
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account Type
|Hedging or Netting (Auto compatible)
|Best Sessions
|London / New York
|Minimum Deposit
|$100+ (with 1:500 leverage)
|Broker Type
|ECN / Raw Spread preferred, Swap free Account
For a 3 digit Broker on Gold, Please send me a message and assist you with the settings.
For a 3 digit Broker on Gold, Please send me a message and assist you with the settings.

Plug and Play! The EA works even as low as 10 Euros starting Equity/Balance.
⚠️ Important Notes
-
No martingale, grid, or averaging.
-
Works during high-volatility periods like news releases or session openings.
-
Always test the EA in Strategy Tester (Every tick mode) before going live.
-
Enable Algo Trading and ensure your broker allows pending stop orders near current price.
🔥 Why Traders Love Fast Gold Scalper Pro
-
Built for XAUUSD’s volatility — fast, clean, and responsive.
-
Works out of the box with safe defaults — yet fully customizable.
-
Ideal for scalpers, news traders, and short-term momentum traders.
-
Designed with institutional-grade risk logic for stability and speed.
💬 Summary
Fast Gold Scalper Pro combines lightning-fast candle detection with intelligent pending order management to seize quick market moves safely and efficiently.
If you trade gold during high-volatility hours, this EA gives you precision control, automated management, and speed advantage — all in one system.
Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly.
🚀 Fast. Intelligent. Built for Gold.