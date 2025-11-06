🏆 Fast Gold Scalper Pro — Precision Scalping for XAUUSD Volatility

Fast Gold Scalper Pro is a next-generation scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and other high-volatility instruments.

It detects explosive candle movements and instantly reacts with intelligent pending orders to capture rapid price reversals or breakouts — perfect for the fast-moving gold market.

Built with speed, safety, and adaptability, Fast Gold Scalper Pro thrives during news events, session openings, and high-impact market swings.

⚙️ Core Trading Logic

✅ Smart Candle Detection Engine

Identifies strong momentum candles in real time and filters out weak or low-volatility moves.

✅ Automatic Pending Order System

Places BUY STOP or SELL STOP orders near key momentum zones — ready to catch fast price extensions or pullbacks.

✅ Dynamic Order Management

Pending orders automatically trail the price, adjust to new volatility conditions, and expire if not triggered within a set time.

✅ Advanced Trailing Stop Control

Protect profits automatically with a customizable trailing stop system that follows strong moves with precision.

✅ Built-in Risk and Spread Validation

Ensures safe order placement and stable execution even during volatile market conditions.

💡 Key Features

Feature Description ⚡ Fast Candle Detection Filters for high-speed candles using size and body thresholds 🎯 Smart Pending Orders Places and trails orders dynamically based on market direction 🔒 Full Safety Management Automatic SL, distance validation, and pending expiry control 🧠 Auto Lot Validation Ensures broker-compliant lot sizes 🔄 Trailing Stop Engine Keeps profits safe with distance & step customization 📊 Debug Mode Enables transparent logs for strategy optimization 💰 No Martingale / No Grid Clean, controlled trading logic only

⚙️ Input Parameters

Candle Detection Settings

Minimum Candle Size

Fast Move Threshold

Candle Check Period

Spread Threshold

Order Management

Max Pending Orders

Order Distance

Initial Stop Loss

Trailing Step & Distance

Pending Order Expiry

Risk & Safety

Fixed Lot Size

Magic Number

Enable Trailing Stop

Minimum Profit to Trail

General

Order Comment

Show Debug Information

📈 Recommended Settings

Setting Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe M5 Account Type Hedging or Netting (Auto compatible) Best Sessions London / New York Minimum Deposit $100+ (with 1:500 leverage) Broker Type



ECN / Raw Spread preferred, Swap free Account



For a 3 digit Broker on Gold, Please send me a message and assist you with the settings. Plug and Play! The EA works even as low as 10 Euros starting Equity/Balance.



⚠️ Important Notes

No martingale, grid, or averaging.

Works during high-volatility periods like news releases or session openings .

Always test the EA in Strategy Tester (Every tick mode) before going live.

Enable Algo Trading and ensure your broker allows pending stop orders near current price.

🔥 Why Traders Love Fast Gold Scalper Pro

Built for XAUUSD’s volatility — fast, clean, and responsive.

Works out of the box with safe defaults — yet fully customizable.

Ideal for scalpers, news traders, and short-term momentum traders .

Designed with institutional-grade risk logic for stability and speed.

💬 Summary

Fast Gold Scalper Pro combines lightning-fast candle detection with intelligent pending order management to seize quick market moves safely and efficiently.

If you trade gold during high-volatility hours, this EA gives you precision control, automated management, and speed advantage — all in one system.

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly.





🚀 Fast. Intelligent. Built for Gold.