Equilibrium Pro MT5

🎯 EQUILIBRIUM PRO – Advanced Mean Reversion System

💰 LAUNCH OFFER: $299 → $149


🌟 ELEVATE YOUR TRADING WITH INSTITUTIONAL-LEVEL INTELLIGENCE

Equilibrium Pro is a professional-grade EA designed for traders seeking stable performance, advanced automation, and maximum protection in ranging markets.
It combines mathematical mean reversion principles with a fully controlled grid system and institutional-level risk management.


💎 WHY EQUILIBRIUM PRO IS DIFFERENT

⚙️ 1. Proven Mean Reversion Logic

Uses Bollinger Bands and an optional RSI filter to detect extreme price deviations with a high probability of reversal.

⚙️ 2. Controlled Grid + Intelligent Martingale

A safe and optimized position-averaging engine:

✔ Controlled lot increment
✔ Configurable grid spacing
✔ Maximum grid levels to prevent overexposure
✔ Synchronized Take Profit based on average price

No blind martingale. No unnecessary risk.

⚙️ 3. High-Level Risk Management

Built-in protections:

🛡 Drawdown limit
🛡 Spread filter
🛡 Slippage control
🛡 Maximum lot size limit

Designed to withstand difficult market conditions, not just pass backtests.


🚀 MAIN FEATURES

🔍 Advanced Technical Analysis

  • Configurable Bollinger Bands

  • Optional RSI filter

  • Works on all timeframes (ideal: M5–H1)

🔧 Full Parameter Control

Strategy

  • BB period & deviation

  • RSI period & levels

  • Enable/disable filters

Grid

  • Initial lot

  • Martingale multiplier

  • Maximum levels

  • Grid spacing

  • Maximum lot size

Risk Management

  • TP in pips

  • Minimum basket profit to close

  • Maximum drawdown

System

  • Magic number

  • Spread filter

  • Trade comments

  • Show/hide dashboard


🔧 SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MT5

  • Language: MQL5

  • Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100+

  • Compatible with all account types

  • VPS recommended


⚠️ RISK WARNING

This EA uses a controlled grid/martingale system. Strong directional trends can cause drawdowns.
Always test in a demo account before live trading.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.





