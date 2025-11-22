Equilibrium Pro MT5
- Experts
- Alberto Boada
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
🎯 EQUILIBRIUM PRO – Advanced Mean Reversion System
💰 LAUNCH OFFER: $299 → $149
🌟 ELEVATE YOUR TRADING WITH INSTITUTIONAL-LEVEL INTELLIGENCE
Equilibrium Pro is a professional-grade EA designed for traders seeking stable performance, advanced automation, and maximum protection in ranging markets.
It combines mathematical mean reversion principles with a fully controlled grid system and institutional-level risk management.
💎 WHY EQUILIBRIUM PRO IS DIFFERENT
⚙️ 1. Proven Mean Reversion Logic
Uses Bollinger Bands and an optional RSI filter to detect extreme price deviations with a high probability of reversal.
⚙️ 2. Controlled Grid + Intelligent Martingale
A safe and optimized position-averaging engine:
✔ Controlled lot increment
✔ Configurable grid spacing
✔ Maximum grid levels to prevent overexposure
✔ Synchronized Take Profit based on average price
No blind martingale. No unnecessary risk.
⚙️ 3. High-Level Risk Management
Built-in protections:
🛡 Drawdown limit
🛡 Spread filter
🛡 Slippage control
🛡 Maximum lot size limit
Designed to withstand difficult market conditions, not just pass backtests.
🚀 MAIN FEATURES
🔍 Advanced Technical Analysis
-
Configurable Bollinger Bands
-
Optional RSI filter
-
Works on all timeframes (ideal: M5–H1)
🔧 Full Parameter Control
Strategy
-
BB period & deviation
-
RSI period & levels
-
Enable/disable filters
Grid
-
Initial lot
-
Martingale multiplier
-
Maximum levels
-
Grid spacing
-
Maximum lot size
Risk Management
-
TP in pips
-
Minimum basket profit to close
-
Maximum drawdown
System
-
Magic number
-
Spread filter
-
Trade comments
-
Show/hide dashboard
🔧 SPECIFICATIONS
-
Platform: MT5
-
Language: MQL5
-
Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)
-
Recommended leverage: 1:100+
-
Compatible with all account types
-
VPS recommended
⚠️ RISK WARNING
This EA uses a controlled grid/martingale system. Strong directional trends can cause drawdowns.
Always test in a demo account before live trading.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.