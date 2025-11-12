Is an advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot designed for traders who prefer precision-based entries with controlled frequency.It operates exclusively on Gold EA (XAUUSD) and focuses on executing trades only when strong signals are detected.

Core Concept:

Wolftrix EA MT5

Applies a balanced combination of trend following and early confirmation of range breakout logic.

It identifies stable price behavior before entering positions, ensuring every trade is aligned with the current market trend.

The system uses adaptive filters to avoid false entries during volatile conditions, allowing it to act as both a Trend Following EA and a Breakout EA depending on the market structure.

The system uses adaptive filters to avoid false entries during volatile conditions, allowing it to act as both a Trend Following EA and a Breakout EA depending on the market structure.

Grid Trading

Grid Strategy integration with built-in safety controls.

Dynamic position adjustment using a structured Grid framework

Trend Follower

Module for identifying sustained directional moves

Range Breakout

Feature designed to capture volatility expansion, providing early confirmation for potential bottom-buy opportunities.

Transparency

You can monitor in real time how the model analyzes the market and displays its probability-based decision (BUY or SELL)



Fundamentals

Operates seamlessly in full 24-hour format on higher timeframes.

Avoids micro-scalping, pre-rollover, or any broker or execution-dependent strategies.

Uniqueness

Developed using proprietary feature engineering techniques



Wolftrix EA utilizes adaptive models similar to AI-powered trading robots. The algorithm adjusts its parameters using internal logic inspired by machine learning EA principles — analyzing recent volatility, candle strength, and market range.

This approach helps the EA maintain stable logic across varying conditions without external dependencies.

Risk control is a central part of the strategy. The EA includes built-in protection modules such as:

Fixed and dynamic lot sizing

These features make it a consistent Risk Management EA suitable for both conservative and active trading styles.

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 with H1 (Default Suggestion)

Minimum Balance: $500 for 0.01 lot size

Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting Gold trading

Broker Conditions: Low spread and stable execution recommended

Always test on a demo account before live trading.

For best results, optimize parameters based on your broker’s conditions.

Additional Information:

Wolftrix EA executes trades only when strong signals are confirmed. For this reason, trades may not occur frequently — prioritizing quality over quantity

