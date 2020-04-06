Wolftrix EA MT5

Wolftrix EA MT5! Usage Recommendations:
  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15 with H1 (Default Suggestion)
  • Minimum Balance: $500 for 0.01 lot size
  • Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting Gold trading

  • Broker Conditions: Low spread and stable execution recommended

Wolftrix EA MT5!

Is an advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot designed for traders who prefer precision-based entries with controlled frequency. 
It operates exclusively on Gold EA (XAUUSD) and focuses on executing trades only when strong signals are detected.

Core Concept:

  • Wolftrix EA MT5
    Applies a balanced combination of trend following and early confirmation of range breakout logic.
    It identifies stable price behavior before entering positions, ensuring every trade is aligned with the current market trend.
  • Trend Following EA 
    The system uses adaptive filters to avoid false entries during volatile conditions, allowing it to act as both a Trend Following EA and a Breakout EA depending on the market structure.

Trading Approach:

  • Grid Trading
    Grid Strategy integration with built-in safety controls.
    Dynamic position adjustment using a structured Grid framework

  • Trend Follower
    Module for identifying sustained directional moves

  • Range Breakout
    Feature designed to capture volatility expansion, providing early confirmation for potential bottom-buy opportunities.

  • Transparency 
    You can monitor in real time how the model analyzes the market and displays its probability-based decision (BUY or SELL)

  • Fundamentals
    Operates seamlessly in full 24-hour format on higher timeframes.
    Avoids micro-scalping, pre-rollover, or any broker or execution-dependent strategies.

  • Uniqueness 
    Developed using proprietary feature engineering techniques

Technology and Intelligence:

  • Wolftrix EA utilizes adaptive models similar to AI-powered trading robots. The algorithm adjusts its parameters using internal logic inspired by machine learning EA principles — analyzing recent volatility, candle strength, and market range.
  • This approach helps the EA maintain stable logic across varying conditions without external dependencies.

Risk Management:
  • Risk control is a central part of the strategy. The EA includes built-in protection modules such as:

  • Fixed and dynamic lot sizing

  • These features make it a consistent Risk Management EA suitable for both conservative and active trading styles.

Important Notes:

  • Always test on a demo account before live trading.

  • For best results, optimize parameters based on your broker’s conditions.

Additional Information:
Wolftrix EA executes trades only when strong signals are confirmed. For this reason, trades may not occur frequently — prioritizing quality over quantity
Produtos recomendados
Double RSI Trend EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
4.5 (4)
Experts
Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy. Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15) Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop Only one active trade at a time Reverse trades enabled after signal change ️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status Works
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
VIP simple training system based on EMA and ADX
Vyacheslav Scherbak
Experts
1. Торговая стратегия Что делает советник: Советник следит за некотоными индикаторами и при определенном условии (или условиях) помещать торговый запрос (на продажу или покупку) в зависимости от условий. Стратегия: Используем индикатор Moving Average (скользящие средние) с периодом 8 (вы можете выбрать любой период, но в данной стратегии мы будем использовать период 8). Советник покупает, если 8-периодная скользящая средняя (далее для удобства будем называть ее MA-8) возрастает и текущая цена за
FREE
Dynamic Linear Regression EA
Abraao Moreira
4.71 (7)
Experts
O expert advisor (EA) é baseado no indicador Dynamic Linear Regression ( https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/49702 ). O usuário deve inserir: A quantidade de candles a serem considerados no cálculo da regressão linear; A distância para a linha superior; A distância para a linha inferior; Stop Loss. O EA executa ordens de compra e de venda a mercado quando o valor de uma das linhas, superior ou inferior, é atingida pelo preço corrente, sendo que quando a linha inferior é atingida uma ordem de
FREE
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de  MT5 do indicador de seta Matrix  com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
Isto baseia-se Na média de cruzamento e seta EM movimento DUPLO Ao abrigo Da preparação de indicadores personalizados EA. Quando a seta Azul aparecer, faça UMA longa ordem. Quando a seta vermelha aparecer, diminua a ordem. Quando a Linha Rosa atravessa a Linha Verde para cima, a Linha Rosa está acima, a Linha Verde está abaixo, o garfo dourado aparece, e a seta Azul aparece. Quando a Linha Rosa atravessa a Linha Verde para baixo, a Linha Rosa está abaixo e a Linha Verde está acima. Há um ga
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Experts
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Experts
GoldRushX - O Robô de Trading que Você Não Pode Perder Apresentamos GoldRushX , o seu novo parceiro automatizado para maximizar seus lucros no mercado financeiro. Desenvolvido com base em algoritmos robustos e convertidos diretamente do Pine Script, o GoldRushX é uma solução completa para traders que buscam eficiência, precisão e um controle de risco avançado. Principais Recursos: Bandas de Bollinger e Médias Móveis: Com um cálculo preciso das Bandas de Bollinger, este robô identifica oportunida
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Prop Firm Pass EA
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
3.25 (4)
Experts
A chave para múltiplas contas financiadas! Apresentamos o Prop Firm Pass EA, desenvolvido para traders que desejam passar e manter contas financiadas nas empresas de prop trading mais populares. Construído com foco em consistência, precisão e baixo rebaixamento (drawdown), este EA é uma ferramenta comprovada para traders sérios. O Prop Firm Pass EA combina reconhecimento inteligente da estrutura do mercado com lógica de rompimento, projetada para identificar retrações de alta probabilidade ante
Gold Sentinnel
Saumyajit Purakayastha
Experts
Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Overview Gold Sentinel is an Expert Advisor designed for structured scalping on XAUUSD. It applies adaptive breakout detection and systematic risk management to identify clear, high-probability trading conditions in gold’s volatile environment. The system operates with consistency and restraint, focusing on precision execution rather than overtrading. Core Features Precision Entry Logic — Detects breakout movements from consolidation phases using dyna
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (4)
Experts
Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic and AI Filtering Overview Gold Quant AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and controlled risk , rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Gold Quant AI trades selectively , executing positions only when its predefined internal conditions are met. The system is built on a real inst
Scalping StrikeX
Paline Maina
Experts
Mascalper EA Pro is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to execute high-frequency trades with precision, based on market scalping strategies. It helps traders take advantage of small price movements in the forex market with minimal manual intervention. Key Features Fully Automated Trading : Executes trades automatically based on pre-set conditions, saving you time and effort. Scalping Strategy : Focuses on quick, small profits by entering and exiting positions rapidly. Built-
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
Aurum Vector Pro
Mujib Ramdan Hidayatulloh
Experts
️ Aurum Vector Pro EA - The XAUUSD (Gold) M5 Timeframe Scalping Specialist!   Are you an intraday trader frustrated by the rapid movements and market noise on the XAUUSD M5 chart? Do you struggle to make split-second decisions amidst volatile spikes, often leading to losses? Stop trading on guesswork. It's time to use a tool built by specialists, for specialists. Introducing the Aurum Vector Pro EA , an Expert Advisor created and optimized exclusively for scalping the Gold (XAUUSD) market on t
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
GLEB series
Sergei Patrushev
Experts
Série GLEB, versão 1.0. Programa deslizante fácil para barras de minutos. Muitas configurações, incluindo horário de negociação ativo. Com base nas ofertas da Bay, as ofertas de venda podem ser conectadas. Descrição: 1. Interruptor de estratégia: tecla "Velocidade" (ligar/desligar) 2. Controle de tendência: Controle de sombra (ligado/desligado) 3. Profundidade do controle de tendência nas barras: Sombra alta para Shdw cntrl 4. Controle de spread: Controle de spread (ligado/desligado) 5. Limitado
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (6)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (2)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
XAU Alpha – Trend & Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Algorithmic Gold Trading System Designed for Structured Market Conditions XAU Alpha is a professionally developed Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe . The system combines trend-based market analysis with a controlled grid position management model , allowing traders to execute a predefined strategy with consistent logic and disciplined risk handling. XAU Alpha is built
Quantum Force
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Quantum Force EA – Safe Automated Gold Trading System (No Martingale / No Grid Trading) Short Description 1:3 Risk & Reward Used on MQL5 MetaTrader 5 A disciplined and fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). Quantum Force EA combines adaptive logic gold scalping, volatility filters, trend following and capital protection techniques to provide stable trade execution without using martingale or grid strategies.  Full Description Quantum Force EA is an intelligent and fully automated tr
FREE
Apt Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Indicadores
APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5) This Indicator works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations. APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5) Timeframe & Risk Guidance Low-risk trading:   Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe Medium-risk trading:   Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe Prop Firm Ready This Indicator is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by proprietary trading firms. No grid and no martingale. Recommended Trading Conditions Use
FREE
Apt EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
APT – Advance Pivot Trader EA for MT5 (MQL5) This Expert Advisor works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations and does not use grid or martingale strategies , making it suitable for traders who prefer controlled and systematic trading. Timeframe & Risk Guidance Low-risk trading: Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe or H8 (8-Hour) timeframe. Medium-risk trading: Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe Prop Firm Ready This EA is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by prop
Trend Reversal Bot
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Trend Reversal Bot MT5 – Advanced Trend & Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD Professional Trend Reversal Expert Advisor for MT5 (MQL5) Trend Reversal Bot is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) , specially designed for traders who want a disciplined, emotion-free, rule-based trading system focused on trend reversals and swing trading . This EA is developed with a clear objective: capture high-probability reversal points in trending markets while keeping drawdown strictly under contro
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário