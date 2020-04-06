Wolftrix EA MT5
- Experts
- Mohamed Samsudeen
- Versão: 2.1
- Atualizado: 18 novembro 2025
- Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15 with H1 (Default Suggestion)
- Minimum Balance: $500 for 0.01 lot size
- Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting Gold trading
-
Broker Conditions: Low spread and stable execution recommended
Wolftrix EA MT5!
Is an advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot designed for traders who prefer precision-based entries with controlled frequency.
It operates exclusively on Gold EA (XAUUSD) and focuses on executing trades only when strong signals are detected.
Core Concept:
- Wolftrix EA MT5
Applies a balanced combination of trend following and early confirmation of range breakout logic.
It identifies stable price behavior before entering positions, ensuring every trade is aligned with the current market trend.
- Trend Following EA
The system uses adaptive filters to avoid false entries during volatile conditions, allowing it to act as both a Trend Following EA and a Breakout EA depending on the market structure.
-
Grid Trading
Grid Strategy integration with built-in safety controls.
Dynamic position adjustment using a structured Grid framework
-
Trend Follower
Module for identifying sustained directional moves
-
Range Breakout
Feature designed to capture volatility expansion, providing early confirmation for potential bottom-buy opportunities.
-
Transparency
You can monitor in real time how the model analyzes the market and displays its probability-based decision (BUY or SELL)
-
Fundamentals
Operates seamlessly in full 24-hour format on higher timeframes.
Avoids micro-scalping, pre-rollover, or any broker or execution-dependent strategies.
-
Uniqueness
Developed using proprietary feature engineering techniques
- Wolftrix EA utilizes adaptive models similar to AI-powered trading robots. The algorithm adjusts its parameters using internal logic inspired by machine learning EA principles — analyzing recent volatility, candle strength, and market range.
- This approach helps the EA maintain stable logic across varying conditions without external dependencies.
- Risk control is a central part of the strategy. The EA includes built-in protection modules such as:
-
Fixed and dynamic lot sizing
-
These features make it a consistent Risk Management EA suitable for both conservative and active trading styles.
-
Always test on a demo account before live trading.
-
For best results, optimize parameters based on your broker’s conditions.
Wolftrix EA executes trades only when strong signals are confirmed. For this reason, trades may not occur frequently — prioritizing quality over quantity