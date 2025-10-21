Gold Sentinnel
- Experts
- Saumyajit Purakayastha
- Versione: 1.0
Stand guard at every breakout. Strike with precision, not impulse.
🦅 Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD
Overview
Gold Sentinel is an intelligent Expert Advisor built to scalp XAUUSD with surgical precision. It combines adaptive breakout detection and disciplined risk management to extract clean, high-probability setups from gold’s volatile moves. The EA acts as a sentinel of opportunity — silent, patient, and accurate when the market exposes a weak flank.
Core Highlights
- Precision Entry Logic: Captures breakout moves from consolidation with dynamic confirmation.
- Smart Risk Engine: Supports fixed and percentage-based sizing to adapt to volatility.
- Multi-Mode Trailing: Locks profits progressively while letting winners run.
- Event Awareness: Pauses trading around high-impact news to protect capital.
- Time-Window Scheduling: Trade only during preferred sessions (M5–M30 recommended).
- Optional Multi-Layer Confirmation: Add RSI/MACD/CCI/SAR guards for extra conviction.
Built For Gold
- Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Ideal timeframes: M5–M30
- Designed for low latency and robust recovery in volatile markets
- Compatible with ECN / DMA brokers
Why Traders Choose Gold Sentinel
- Protects first, profits second — disciplined risk-first approach
- Adapts to market conditions, doesn’t over-predict
- Trades less but aims to win smarter
Note: Gold Sentinel is a professional-grade EA. Backtest and demo thoroughly before using on live accounts.