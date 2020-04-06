Scalping StrikeX
- Experts
- Paline Maina
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Mascalper EA Pro is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to execute high-frequency trades with precision, based on market scalping strategies. It helps traders take advantage of small price movements in the forex market with minimal manual intervention.
✅ Key Features
-
Fully Automated Trading: Executes trades automatically based on pre-set conditions, saving you time and effort.
-
Scalping Strategy: Focuses on quick, small profits by entering and exiting positions rapidly.
-
Built-in Risk Management: Includes Stop Loss and Take Profit settings to manage exposure.
-
Customizable Inputs: Adjust parameters such as trade volume, risk levels, and trading hours.
-
Optimized for Fast Execution: Designed to operate efficiently on low-latency trading environments.
-
Trend & Momentum Detection: Uses technical indicators to determine entry and exit points.
-
News Filter (if included): Avoids trading during high-impact news events (if coded).
🛠 Input Parameters
Below is a list of configurable inputs you can set when running Mascalper EA Pro:
|Parameter
|Description
|LotSize
|Sets the fixed lot size for each trade.
|RiskPercent
|Enables dynamic lot sizing based on account risk percentage.
|MaxSpread
|Maximum allowed spread to open trades.
|StopLoss
|Sets the stop loss in points.
|TakeProfit
|Sets the take profit in points.
|Slippage
|Maximum price slippage allowed during execution.
|TradeStartHour
|Hour to begin trading.
|TradeEndHour
|Hour to stop trading.
|MagicNumber
|Unique ID to distinguish EA trades from others.
🏆 Advantages
-
Efficient and Fast: Ideal for traders who prefer short-term profits.
-
Hands-Free Trading: Let the algorithm handle market analysis and execution.
-
Highly Configurable: Tailor settings to match your risk appetite and trading goals.
-
Consistent Performance: Optimized entry/exit logic enhances trade consistency.