🜁 Astral Energy (MT4)

From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777

Overview

Astral Energy is an advanced subwindow indicator designed to visualize the directional “flow” of market energy through a harmonic dual-stream histogram.

It interprets the balance of internal strength and weakness within price movement — revealing when the market’s astral momentum is aligning for expansion (ascending phase) or contraction (descending phase).

Behind the scenes, Astral Energy translates complex volatility and directional strength data into a visually intuitive “energy field,” allowing traders to anticipate potential turning points or continuation phases before they become obvious on the chart.

Visualization

Turquoise Bars (Astral Ascend): represent periods where the market’s underlying energy flow is strengthening — often corresponding to sustained or emerging bullish conditions.

Violet-Red Bars (Astral Descend): highlight moments when the energy field contracts — typically associated with bearish transitions or fading strength.

The histogram alternates dynamically as market energy shifts, offering a rhythmic visual of balance between expansion and contraction.

Inputs & Parameters

Astral Timeframe Alignment: lets you view higher or lower timeframe energy states relative to your current chart.

Etheric Period: defines the sensitivity of the internal flow measurement. Smaller values respond faster; larger values smooth out minor fluctuations.

Flow Smoothing Depth: adjusts how harmonically averaged the field becomes, filtering short-term turbulence from the signal.

Harmonic Period: control the responsive relationship between the main energy stream and its harmonized counterpart.

Retrograde Repainting: when disabled, ensures fixed historical visualization; when enabled, allows more fluid adaptation in real time.

Sound & Message Alerts: optional notifications when the Astral Energy field changes polarity (e.g., transitions from ascend to descend).

How to Use

Load the Indicator in a separate window below your main chart. Set the Astral Timeframe to match or complement your trading timeframe (e.g., use H1 energy on M15 for confirmation). Watch for Polarity Shifts: When the histogram transitions from violet-red to turquoise after a contraction phase, it often signals an upcoming energetic expansion — typically aligning with bullish continuation or reversal setups.

The opposite transition suggests weakening flow or bearish dominance. Use Confluence: Pair Astral Energy with your preferred structure, trend, or oscillator tools. It performs best as a context filter — not as a standalone entry trigger. Alerts: The system triggers once per bar close, avoiding repeated notifications or false signals during candle formation.

Alerts identify the exact moment the energy flow completes a polarity shift.

Interpretation Tips

Flat or alternating colors: indicate low directional conviction — better to wait for clearer transitions.

Consistent same-color flow: shows a strong energetic current; trend-following entries align well here.

Sudden color changes after extended uniform flow: often mark high-probability inflection zones.

Best Use Case

Astral Energy excels when applied to instruments with strong volatility cycles (indices, metals, major FX pairs).

It’s designed for traders who value momentum rhythm over raw signal counts — those who sense the market’s pulse rather than just its price.