Multi Currency Strength Index

The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a powerful market analysis tool designed to measure and visualize the relative strength of major world currencies and gold (XAU) within a single chart window. Unlike traditional indicators that focus only on a single symbol, this indicator evaluates strength across a carefully selected set of currency pairs, providing traders with a broad and dynamic perspective of capital flow between currencies.

It covers eight assets:

  • USD (Red)

  • EUR (Blue)

  • GBP (Purple)

  • JPY (Sienna)

  • AUD (Orange)

  • CAD (Green)

  • CHF (Magenta)

  • XAU (Gold)

A zero line (Gray) serves as a reference level, helping to quickly identify whether a currency is relatively strong (above zero) or weak (below zero).

The indicator applies smoothing techniques and customizable weightings, allowing traders to view strength trends with reduced noise while retaining responsiveness. With built-in toggle options, users can enable or disable specific currencies, choose their preferred colors, and configure alert notifications.

📌 How to Use

  1. Load the Indicator
    Apply the indicator to any chart and timeframe. A separate window will display multiple colored lines representing each currency’s strength.

  2. Interpret Currency Strength

    • When a line is rising, that currency is gaining strength relative to others.

    • When a line is falling, the currency is weakening.

    • Crossovers between two currency strength lines often highlight potential trade opportunities. For example:

      • If EUR strength rises above USD strength, it may signal a bullish EURUSD setup.

      • If USD strength falls below JPY strength, it may indicate a bearish USDJPY move.

  3. Zero Line Reference

    • Values above zero suggest overall strength.

    • Values below zero suggest relative weakness.

  4. Trading Applications

    • Pair Selection: Identify the strongest and weakest currencies to build high-probability trades (e.g., buying the strongest vs. selling the weakest).

    • Trend Confirmation: Use strength readings to confirm existing price trends.

    • Divergence Detection: Spot discrepancies between price action and strength movement for early reversal signals.

  5. Customization

    • Lookback Period: Adjust analysis depth (shorter = more sensitive, longer = smoother).

    • Smooth Period: Fine-tune line smoothness for clearer trend visualization.

    • Currency Toggles: Display only the currencies relevant to your trading strategy.

    • Alerts: Enable optional notifications when key strength conditions occur.


