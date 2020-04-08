Non Repaint Dots

The indicator is designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities on the chart using green and red dots.

  • A green dot suggests that price has broken upward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bullish move.

  • A red dot suggests that price has broken downward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bearish move.

It adapts to market conditions by factoring in both trend movement and volatility, so the signals adjust when markets are more or less active. Because it only confirms signals once a bar has fully closed, the arrows/dots remain fixed in place and do not repaint after the fact.

The tool also includes alert options (sound, pop-up, email, push notifications), so traders don’t have to watch the chart constantly.

In short, this indicator provides clear visual entry points on the chart while minimizing false signals from unfinished candles, making it suitable for traders who want clean, non-repainting confirmations.


