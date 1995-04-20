🧙 Arrow Wizard v1.1 – The Spellcaster of Precision Signals 🪄

Step into the mystical world of technical sorcery with Arrow Wizard, your trusted arcane companion for revealing buy and sell portals on any price chart. Powered by a fusion of ATR incantations, Fibonacci alignments, and pivot-based foresight, this indicator weaves price action and volatility into clear directional arrows – each one a magical glyph pointing toward trade opportunity.

🔮 Arcane Mechanics

Arrow Wizard channels the ancient power of the Average True Range to dynamically measure market energy. Like a skilled alchemist, it adjusts its arrow placement using a multiplier-enhanced ATR offset, ensuring your signals are neither hasty nor hesitant.

🌀 Fibonacci Runes

By invoking the sacred ratio of 0.2 over a configurable FiboPeriod, the Wizard senses key retracement zones. These levels influence the signal thresholds, enhancing accuracy like a spell strengthened by sacred geometry.

🗡️ Reversal Detection Rituals

Through a dual-blade detection of trend reversals, Arrow Wizard listens to the winds of momentum shifts:

A Buy arrow is cast when a candle breaks above the resistance of bearish memory and forms a pivot low .

A Sell arrow is summoned when price crumbles beneath bullish structure and forms a pivot high.

✨ Adaptive Filters & Alerts

Shielded by an optional adaptive pivot filter, the Wizard minimizes false omens during times of chaos. With audio and visual alerts, each arrow is announced like a trumpet heralding battle, ensuring you never miss a critical entry moment.

🎯 Customizable Spell Components

Every aspect of the Wizard's craft is user-configurable: from ATR length and Fibonacci tuning to arrow size and offset — granting you full control over how the magic manifests.

Whether you trade by moonlight or market open, Arrow Wizard is the sorcerer’s compass – guiding you through chaos with calculated calm, one enchanted arrow at a time.

🧙‍♂️ Cast your trades with confidence.



