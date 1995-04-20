Dow Histogram v1

You've probably heard about the Dow trend Theory, where higher highs and lows indicate an uptrend, and lower highs and lows indicate a downtrend. This indicator determines this trend based on the Dow Theory. You just need to enter a number representing the number of candles between extremes. The optimal solution is the number 3, unless you want to have the trend from M5 but you're on M1, then you need to multiply this number by 5.

Check various combinations to trade with the trend.

In the screenshots, you can see the "Dow trend band" indicator, which shows how the "Dow histogram" identifies extremes.

Dow trend bands you can dawnoload here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109778?source=Unknown

