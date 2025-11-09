Terawatt Turbine

Terawatt Turbine — entry logic woven with lore

Terawatt Turbine is the reliquary’s rotating heart: a mechanized storm that listens for the ocean’s pulse and only opens its vents when the current pushes true. In practice that means it waits for price to pass cleanly through a polished SMA gate and for the ADX’s twin runes to declare the prevailing wind — only when both signals sing in unison does the Turbine strike. The strike is disciplined: the EA marks a stop, then channels its geometry — a ritual elliptic modulation that uses the smallest fractional component of the stop distance to set a deterministic, varied take-profit. Each probe keeps identical rules but a slightly different blade angle: predictable to the architect, inscrutable to the sea.

How it decides (technical + practical)

  • Signal type: Directional SMA crossover confirmed by ADX directional indicators (DI+ / DI−).

  • Bullish (IsBullishEntry):

    • Previous close was below the SMA and last close is above the SMA (price crossed up through the SMA).

    • ADX direction confirms: DI+ > DI−.

    • If indicator buffer reads fail (CopyBuffer), the check aborts — a safety abort in noisy or stale data conditions.

  • Bearish (IsBearishEntry):

    • Mirror image: price crosses down through the SMA and DI− > DI+.

  • Design consequence: Both price structure (the crossover) and directional force (ADX DI) must agree — this reduces whipsaws and biases entries toward moves with genuine directional conviction.

  • Execution signature: When triggered, SL is set and TP is computed by the Turbine’s elliptic modulation (uses the fractional part of |entry−SL| to generate a deterministic RR multiplier), producing varied but auditable reward targets across similar setups.

Terawatt Turbine trades only when the sea’s swell and the rune both align — a machine of measured violence: precise, ritualized, and tuned to take only those strikes that the market’s current truly empowers.


