Supernova XAUUSD h1

Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests.

Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade management tools, making it suitable for a variety of trading scenarios.

Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready

Supernova is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Supernova is built to deliver.

Why Supernova Excels

Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and Take Profit

No trade is left unprotected—risk is clearly defined from entry.

2 Years of Real Results: 2024 to Now

Backtested on recent market behavior, not outdated historical data.

Long backtests can be misleading

Most EAs that look good over 10 years often fail in live conditions. Supernova focuses on relevant performance.

Stress-Tested for Live Volatility

Supernova is engineered to handle high spreads, slippage, and unpredictable price action—making it ideal for XAUUSD.

Built for Prop Firms

Includes all required protections like daily drawdown limits, session controls, and equity guards to meet funding requirements.

Main Features

General Settings

Backtest mode for faster simulation

Real-time information panel on chart

Custom order comment and unique Magic Number

Trading modes: Hedge, Long-only, or Short-only

Money Management

Fixed lot or percentage-based risk (balance/equity)

Option to define a fixed risk amount per trade

Advanced Trade Management

Each trade includes stop loss and take profit

Trailing Stop-Loss Management: Activates after defined profit distance (e.g., 50 points) Adjustable trailing distance and step size

Trailing Take-Profit Management: Enables dynamic take profit after reaching target profit (e.g., 100 points) Customizable distance for trailing

Break-Even Management: Moves stop loss to break-even after profit threshold Optional extra buffer distance to secure gains



Entry Protections

Maximum spread filter

Limits for open positions, lot sizes, and per-bar entries

Daily and Account Protections

Daily loss and drawdown control

Minimum and maximum equity protection

Daily reset time to resume safe trading operations

Session Management

Full session time control per weekday

Options to disable Sunday trading

Auto-close trades at session or Friday close

Performance

Supernova has shown stable results in a two-year backtest from 2024 onward. Its design favors consistent performance in recent market conditions, avoiding reliance on outdated long historical data.

Requirements and Recommendations

Broker: Any low-spread broker (IC Markets recommended)

Minimum deposit: $500 with 1:500 leverage

Recommended deposit: $1000 with 1:500 leverage

Minimum leverage: 1:100 (1:500 preferred)

Account type: Hedging

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading

Supernova# combines structure, control, and flexibility—engineered to perform under real conditions with a focus on safety and adaptability.



