Terawatt Turbine

Terawatt Turbine — entry logic woven with lore

Terawatt Turbine is the reliquary’s rotating heart: a mechanized storm that listens for the ocean’s pulse and only opens its vents when the current pushes true. In practice that means it waits for price to pass cleanly through a polished SMA gate and for the ADX’s twin runes to declare the prevailing wind — only when both signals sing in unison does the Turbine strike. The strike is disciplined: the EA marks a stop, then channels its geometry — a ritual elliptic modulation that uses the smallest fractional component of the stop distance to set a deterministic, varied take-profit. Each probe keeps identical rules but a slightly different blade angle: predictable to the architect, inscrutable to the sea.

How it decides (technical + practical)

  • Signal type: Directional SMA crossover confirmed by ADX directional indicators (DI+ / DI−).

  • Bullish (IsBullishEntry):

    • Previous close was below the SMA and last close is above the SMA (price crossed up through the SMA).

    • ADX direction confirms: DI+ > DI−.

    • If indicator buffer reads fail (CopyBuffer), the check aborts — a safety abort in noisy or stale data conditions.

  • Bearish (IsBearishEntry):

    • Mirror image: price crosses down through the SMA and DI− > DI+.

  • Design consequence: Both price structure (the crossover) and directional force (ADX DI) must agree — this reduces whipsaws and biases entries toward moves with genuine directional conviction.

  • Execution signature: When triggered, SL is set and TP is computed by the Turbine’s elliptic modulation (uses the fractional part of |entry−SL| to generate a deterministic RR multiplier), producing varied but auditable reward targets across similar setups.

Terawatt Turbine trades only when the sea’s swell and the rune both align — a machine of measured violence: precise, ritualized, and tuned to take only those strikes that the market’s current truly empowers.


おすすめのプロダクト
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
エキスパート
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 - New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price!  (Prop-Firm Compatible) - BACKTEST VIDEO UPLOADED-MUST CHECK- All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $298. Price will be hiked to $598 after Sale of 1st 10 Copies. Set File attached for Version V4.22 in Comment - You Can use on Everytick mode & 1
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
エキスパート
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
エキスパート
STEADYRANGE M5 Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5) Launch Price — Limited Offer SteadyRange M5 is currently available at a reduced introductory price during its initial release phase. As the system continues to evolve and its operational coverage expands, pricing may be adjusted accordingly. Early adopters retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost. Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Regime-Aware Execution • Controlled Risk SteadyRange M5 is a
Xau Insaibar M10
Van Can La
エキスパート
EN — Product Description Inside Bar XAU M10 (Long-Only) Algorithmic strategy that trades a 3-level nested Inside Bar pattern on XAUUSD (recommended M10). The EA detects a mother range (M) followed by two inside bars (IB-IB), then acts after an upside break into a window and a retest. Entries and exits are managed in R-multiples with strict risk controls. Core logic Detect M-IB-IB (3-level) “mother range”. Breakout window : price trades in [1.5R, 4R). Two entry modes: Mode A – Lower retrace afte
QS Velocity AUDUSD
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QuantumScale Velocity AUD The QuantumScale Velocity AUD combines strictly validated momentum signals with reversal logic to execute high-probability entries on the AUDUSD M15 timeframe. Instead of relying solely on static targets, the algorithm utilizes a dynamic, volatility-based exit mechanism to close positions immediately when trend strength fades, ensuring realized gains are protected. Strategy Key Facts Primary Indicators: Awesome Oscillator (AO) for momentum direction, Relative Strength
Yellow Brick EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Yellow Brick EA (Gold Scalper) The Yellow Brick EA is a high-frequency trading robot specifically designed for gold ( XAUUSD ). The EA's strategy is based on identifying short-term market inefficiencies and micro-price movements during periods of high liquidity. Despite the high frequency of trades, the advisor adheres to a strict conservative risk management model, emphasizing mathematical advantage and speed of execution. Key Features: Specialization: Deep optimization for gold volatility and
Conqueror EA
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
エキスパート
EUR/USDのためのMT5用低リスク・エキスパートアドバイザーをご紹介 EUR/USDのH1タイムフレームに最適な信頼性が高く効率的なトレードソリューションをお探しですか？もう探す必要はありません！このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、リスク管理と持続可能性を重視しながら、一貫した成果を提供するように設計されています。 このエキスパートアドバイザーの主な特徴 低リスク戦略 : 多くのEAとは異なり、このシステムはマーチンゲール、グリッド、ヘッジなどの高リスク戦略を使用しません。資金は予測不可能な市場変動や大幅なドローダウンから守られます。 高度なテクニカル分析 : このEAは、移動平均線、RSI、ボリンジャーバンドなどの選び抜かれたテクニカル指標を組み合わせて、最適なトレード機会を見つけます。これらの指標は、EUR/USDのH1タイムフレームに特化して調整されており、精度と信頼性を保証します。 プライスアクションベースのトリガー : このEAの中心には、高度なプライスアクションパターンを使用してエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを確認する仕組みがあります。このアプローチにより
Demus MT5
Nico Demus Sitepu
1 (4)
エキスパート
Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
エキスパート
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
Bollinger Heiken Ichimoku impulsion 2 X
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
エキスパート
General Idea of the Strategy This strategy is built on a simple yet remarkably effective logic: trading market impulses in the direction of the main trend, by combining the power of Ichimoku Cloud and Bollinger Bands.The robot does not try to catch every price movement — instead, it focuses on significant breakouts, where volatility explodes and the dominant trend is clearly established. Operating Logic The system relies on two key technical pillars: Bollinger Bands detect moments of volatility
EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Fymath
Julio Cesar Maia Goncalves
エキスパート
Fymath Automatic Expert Advisor - Descrição do Produto Para XAUUSD use o set default do robo somente altere o parametro  Increment for lot increase 14000 para 140. Este Expert Advisor implementa uma estratégia automatizada de análise técnica baseada em canais de suporte e resistência. O sistema identifica tendências de mercado através do reconhecimento de máximas e mínimas significativas, executando operações quando detecta rompimentos confirmados. A estratégia opera identificando automaticame
Supernova XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
エキスパート
Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests. Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade mana
Mitsuha MT5
Noriyuki Suzuki
エキスパート
このEAは、ドル円のアノマリーを利用して、1ヵ月に12回ほどのトレードを行います。 そのため、推奨通貨ペアはUSDJPYで、推奨時間足に指定はありません(どの足でもトレードを行えます)。 ドル円のスプレッドが狭くて、BUYのときにプラススワップの付くブローカーの方が成績は良くなります。 時刻を使用してトレードを行うため、夏時間のGMTが+3(冬時間には+2)となるブローカーを使用して下さい。 それ以外のブローカーを使用する場合は、ご自分で時刻の調整をお願いします。 デフォルトでは夏時間にGMT+3、冬時間にGMT+2となっています。 テイクプロフィットやストップロスの設定はポイント単位になっています。 TakeProfit = 1000 の場合は100pipsということになります。 注記 :  バックテストの成績は必ずしも未来の成績を保証しません。
FREE
EURUSD safe to get money
Pham Ngoc Tan
エキスパート
You are looking for a stable and profitable EA, with extremely low losses, do not use methods that can blow your account like fold, grid, etc. The answer for you is in this section. below. Be patient to study each line, you will get unexpected results. --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- With 15 years of trading in the forex market, we realize that there are three criteria for you to be successful in this market: Choose for yourself a
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
エキスパート
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Forexpipsgainer
Mohammad Zahirul Islam
エキスパート
Fxpipsgainer – Smart Gold & Crypto Trading Robot for MT5 First Check our trading performance here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302357 Fxpipsgainer is a professionally developed MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) and Ethereum (ETH) trading. This robot is built on several years of real Gold trading experience , focusing on stability, recovery control, and long-term capital growth.    ️ Important Notice: Fxpipsgainer is optimized only for XAUUSD and ETH .
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
エキスパート
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
エキスパート
Forex Fighter は、EURJPY、GBPCHF、EURGBP、USDCAD、AUDNZD、USDJPY、および AUDCAD シンボルを取引する高度な多通貨システムです。 この戦略は、私が独自に開発した組み込みインジケーターに基づいています。 Forex Fighter は反復的で独自のパターンに従いますが、人間の脳はそれらを捉えることができません。 ここでの意思決定者は、特定の取引を行うべきかどうかについて合意する必要がある 2 つのニューラル ネットワークです。 取引が行われる前に、パターンを繰り返す確率が 85% 以上である必要があります。 この Expert Advisor は常にチャートをスキャンして収益性の高い取引を探しているため、適切な品質の VPS を使用して 24 時間年中無休で取引することをお勧めします。 EAについて： しばしば繰り返されるパターンに従う 独自に開発した独自のインジケーターを内蔵 2 つのニューラル ネットワークで動作 EURJPY H1チャートで実行 ライブ信号: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1
Auto sl tp settings MT5
Kaijun Wang
エキスパート
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
Smart Super Signals Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
エキスパート
Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro は MetaTrader 5 向けの多機能自動売買エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。主要通貨ペア（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY など）、貴金属（Gold/XAUUSD）、原油（WTI、Brent）、および暗号通貨（BTCUSD など）に対応しています。本 EA は、「Super Signals（スーパーシグナル）」という仕組みに基づき、選択した時間足での局所的な高値・安値（反転や調整の可能性があるポイント）を認識します。 買いまたは売りのシグナルが発生すると自動的に注文を開き、トレーリングストップやブレイクイーブン、さらに（ヘッジモードの）グリッド機能を使用してポジションを管理することができます。これにより、 Smart Super Signals Pro は、比較的アグレッシブな戦略からより保守的な戦略まで、幅広いスタイルに柔軟に対応可能なツールとなっています。 Key Features（特徴） 主要な金融商品に対応： For
Eurusd Triple Fusion AI
Marc Henning Hruschka
エキスパート
EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI - 高度なアルゴリズム取引システム EUR/USDは世界で最も取引される通貨ペア 、高い流動性と明確な方向性で知られています。しかし多くのトレーダーは、微妙なトレンド転換と偽のブレイクアウトで損失を出します。EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AIは、ユーロ/ドル特有の特性を極めるために開発された最新のエキスパートアドバイザーです。 単一戦略ロボットは市場が変わると失敗します 。当社のAIは高度な三重融合アプローチ を採用。市場を一方向から見るのではなく、3つの異なる取引手法 で同時に分析し、複数の戦略が一致した高確率シグナルのみでエントリー 。この多次元分析は市場ノイズを除去し、EUR/USDで最も統計的に有意なチャンスだけに集中します。 これは汎用ロボットではありません。ゼロから構築された専用ツール：EUR/USDを外科的精度で取引する唯一の使命。 即接続・即稼働！ 最低$10からスタート可能。 10本売れるごとに価格$50アップ。 主な機能： トリプルフュージョンAIコア
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
エキスパート
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days: click to download Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
エキスパート
HMA Scalper Pro EA     は、人気の通貨ペア（EUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPY、AUD/USD、USD/CAD）、金（XAU/USD）、原油（Brent、WTI）、および暗号通貨（BTC、ETH、LTCなど）といった需要の高い金融商品でのアクティブトレードを目的とした多機能ロボットです。 本アルゴリズムの中核には、従来の移動平均（Moving Average）と比較してより明確なシグナルを提供する改良版のHull Moving Average (HMA) が採用されています。アドバイザーは短期的な価格変動に柔軟に対応し、グリッド方式のオーダー設置と高度なリスク管理ツールを活用します。組み込みのビジュアル・パネルにより、取引パラメータの設定および管理が簡素化されています。 HMA Scalper Pro EA   の主な機能と目的 スキャルピング手法 短期的な価格変動に焦点を当て、迅速にエントリーとエグジットの可能性を見極めます。 グリッド方式 価格が逆行した場合に、設定したステップごとに追加オーダーを開き、より有利な平均エントリーポイントを得ること
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
エキスパート
Investopedia FIVEEAはこの記事に基づいています： https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp 取引条件 -X期間のEMAとMACDの下で取引されている通貨ペアがマイナスの領域にあることを確認します。 -価格がX期間のEMAを超えるのを待ってから、MACDがネガティブからポジティブにクロスする過程にあるか、5バー以内でポジティブな領域にクロスしたことを確認します。 -X期間EMAの上に長いXピップを移動します。 -エントリー時のポジションのXとリスク額を売ります。後半のストップを損益分岐点に移動します。 -トレーリングストップを使用 -リスク警告 -ADX PROを購入する前に、関連するリスクに注意してください。 -過去のパフォーマンスは将来の収益性を保証するものではありません（EAも損失を出す可能性があります）。 -示されているバックテスト（スクリーンショットなど）は、最適なパラメーターを見つけるために高度に最適化されていますが、結果をライブ取引に転送すること
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
エキスパート
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
エキスパート
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Reversion Core H1 MT5
Fernando Dario Fuentes
エキスパート
ReversionCore H1 – USDCAD Mean Reversion Expert Advisor ReversionCore H1 is a professional-grade trading algorithm that applies a robust mean reversion logic on the USDCAD pair using the H1 timeframe. It is engineered for long-term capital preservation with moderate growth, ideal for traders who prefer reliability over hype. This EA identifies extreme price deviations using Bollinger Bands and confirms entries with RSI and EMA filters. Designed to operate once per day during key market hours, it
Expert Amazo DEMO
Guilherme Geovanini Fraga
3 (1)
エキスパート
EXPERT AMAZO DEMO   é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para negociar WIN (mini índice) e WDO (mini dólar) e para ser usado somente em contas DEMO. A operação é baseada na abertura de ordens utilizando alguns indicadores como Sars parabólicos, médias móveis, Bandas de Bollinger, Fibonacci, etc., trabalhando de acordo com 3 modalidades de estratégia, o AMAZO procura prever os movimentos do mercado com operações contra ea favor da tendência.              Entre em nosso Grupo de WhatsAp
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (100)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.05 (22)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況や時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12、W1）でトリガーされる 9つ の独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの中核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルを識別することに重点を置いています。Golden Hen EAは、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン（averaging）手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべてのトレードは、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルをダウンロード v2.5 9つの戦略の概要 EAは複数の時間枠で同時にXAUUSDチャートを分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に、潜在的な強気（bullish）反転シグナルを識別するために、直近のバーの特
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
エキスパート
実運用シグナル（リアル口座） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA は、MQL5 に表示されている 検証済みのリアルトレードシグナル と同一のロジックおよび執行ルールを使用しています。 推奨された最適化設定 を使用し、 信頼性の高い ECN / RAW スプレッドブローカー を利用した場合、実際の取引動作は当該リアルシグナルのパフォーマンスおよび取引構造に近いものとなります。 なお、ブローカー条件、スプレッド、約定品質、VPS 環境の違いにより、個々の結果は異なる場合があります。 本 EA は数量限定販売となっており、価格 USD 499 にて残り 2 本のみです；ご購入後、プライベートメッセージにてご連絡いただければ、ユーザーマニュアルおよび推奨設定をお渡しします。 過度なグリッド取引なし、危険なマーチンゲールなし、ナンピン（平均取得単価引き下げ）なし。 重要：GoldWave は実際の市場環境向けに設計されています。 本システムは AI 補助型の適応ロジ
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (6)
エキスパート
まずこれを読んでください（非常に重要） 短期的なアカウント転売や短期的な利益獲得を目的として設計されていない マーチンゲールなし / グリッドなし / AIなし 長期的な一貫性を重視するトレーダー向けに設計 ライブ結果: ライブシグナル | メインポートフォリオ |   FTMO 結果 発売記念価格！現在の価格は数量限定です。完売次第、価格が上昇いたします。 ゴールドアトラスとは何ですか？ Gold Atlasは、金（XAUUSD）のプロフェッショナルな自動取引システムです。マルチエントリーブレイクアウトアプローチを採用し、日中の動きと大きなトレンドブレイクアウトの両方を捉えます。 このシステムは指標や固定時間枠に基づかず、最小限の最適化を使用して曲線のフィッティングを減らし、堅牢性を向上させます。 Gold Atlas は 5 つの異なるブレイクアウト レベルで動作し、それぞれに独自のストップ ロスとトレーリング ストップ ロジックがあり、強力な内部分散を実現しています。 この戦略は、さまざまな市場体制と市況をカバーし、2006 年まで遡って 10,000 件弱の取引でテストさ
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
エキスパート
Vortex Turbo — 「嵐を操り、Vortexを制する」 Vortex Turboは、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、適応型市場ロジック、そして精密なリスク管理を融合した独自の開発技術であり、インテリジェントトレーディングの新たな進化段階を体現しています。実績のあるアルゴリズム原理に基づき、複数の戦略を、新たなレベルの予測インテリジェンスを備えた統合型高速エコシステムに統合します。金（XAUUSD(GOLD)）のスキャルピングエキスパートとして設計されたVortex Turboは、制御されたマーチンゲール法と平均化グリッドを採用し、各 ポジションは内蔵のストップロスによって完全に保護されています 。これにより、パワー、精度、安全性の完璧なバランスが確保されています。 非常に重要です！エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した説明書をお送りします。 価格 $555 は 1月19日（月）まで有効です。 その後、価格は $675 に上がります。（最終価格 $1999） Vortex Turbo   Expert Advisorを 購
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 : XAUUSD（金） 時間軸 : 30分（反応速度とシグナル品質の
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
エキスパート
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
エキスパート
VolumeHedger EA [ ライブシグナル ]  ,  [ 私のチャンネル ]   ,  [ セットファイル ]  ,   [ ブログ ]   , [ AI利用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推奨口座タイプ: 高レバレッジ Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；プロップファーム（FTMO など） このEAの開発者は、他のロボットの品質を通じてそのプロフェッショナリズムを証明しています。 Volume Hedger EA により  カスタムインジケーターを使用してエントリー戦略を定義できるため、追加のEAを購入する必要はありません！ このEAは、マーチンゲール戦略、ヘッジ、スマートリスク管理を組み合わせた高度なトレーディングアルゴリズムです。トレンド方向を予測するのではなく、出来高を分析し、インテリジェントな戦略でエントリーします。適切なセットファイルを使用することで、FX、ゴールド、株式、暗号資産などで効果的な結果を得ることができます。急激な値動きや安定したトレンドを持つ銘柄で特に高いパフォーマンスを発揮します。取引プロセスは、一定の出来高しきい値でトリガーさ
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]     [SET FILES]
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせくださ
作者のその他のプロダクト
Serene no Torihiki
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
エキスパート
Serene no Torihiki: The Daughter of Wisdom Where Egyptian Calm Meets Shogun Patience Born from the legendary   Kureopatora no Sakura , this free heir— Serene no Torihiki   (Cleopatra Selene II)—embodies a harmonious fusion of Pharaoh’s insight and Samurai restraint. Designed for traders seeking elegance in volatility, it transforms chaos into strategic opportunity through disciplined, serene automation. Core Mechanics: The Serene Art of War Fibonacci-Tuned Ichimoku Tactics Tenkan-sen Scouts  
FREE
Petal Ronin Extreme
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
エキスパート
Based on the 5-star Petal Ronin free expert advisor, Petal Ronin Extreme incorporates the recommendations of global users for Petal Ronin and adds a few tweaks to push the limits of precision. Users recommended a risk behaviour that allows for a fixed lot pick and that has been implemented with this Extreme version. Moreover, the trailing stop loss has been tightened and the SMA and ADX settings made a bit more aggressive. Test across for multiple timeframes with the varied risk behaviour and
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信