Gold EA Trending and Ranging
- Experts
- Patrick Omar Sanduyogan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
This MetaTrader 5 EA automatically executes trades once per day using a built-in, research-backed strategy based on 2 years of testing.
It is optimized for ranging markets, especially early in the month, but may occasionally work in trending markets. Reference settings are included so you can use it at 100% efficiency.
For best performance, a VPS is recommended, but it can also run if your computer is turned on and connected to the internet.
⚠️ This EA does not guarantee profits. It is designed for disciplined, automated execution, not gambling or prediction.
Important Notes for Buyers
The EA will not open a trade if conditions are not met. If no trade occurs one day, just wait for the next.
Do not adjust Stop Loss manually — Take Profit can be closed manually if desired.
This EA only works on GOLD (XAUUSD) using the 5-minute timeframe.
Adjust server time to match 19:00–20:00 New York time according to your broker.
Built-In Settings (Reference)
RangeStartHour=8
RangeStartMinute=0
RangeEndHour=9
RangeEndMinute=0
UseServerTime=true
FixedLotSize=0.3
UseRiskBased=false
RiskPercent=1.0
StopLoss_Points=1500 # DO NOT REDUCE THIS; adjust lot size if needed
TakeProfit_Points=4000 # Can be increased if desired
BreakevenPoints=800 # DO NOT CHANGE
UseATRTrailing=true # Always ON
ATR_Period=14 # Do not change
ATR_Multiplier=1.5 # Do not change
ATR_AfterBreakeven=true # Always true to avoid losses
Who This EA Is For
Traders who want a ready-to-use EA with a built-in strategy
Traders who want automatic daily trade execution
Traders who prefer automation and discipline over manual decisions
⚠️ This EA is not for gamblers or anyone expecting guaranteed profits.
Refund / Disclaimer
Refund Policy: This product does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, and user settings. Refunds are handled according to MQL5 Market rules and are not provided for losses, performance expectations, or market behavior.
IF YOU HAVE QUESTION PLEASE LET ME KNOW AT TELEGRAM: @potatoooos_qt