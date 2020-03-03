Gold EA Trending and Ranging

This MetaTrader 5 EA automatically executes trades once per day using a built-in, research-backed strategy based on 2 years of testing.





It is optimized for ranging markets, especially early in the month, but may occasionally work in trending markets. Reference settings are included so you can use it at 100% efficiency.





For best performance, a VPS is recommended, but it can also run if your computer is turned on and connected to the internet.





⚠️ This EA does not guarantee profits. It is designed for disciplined, automated execution, not gambling or prediction.





Important Notes for Buyers





The EA will not open a trade if conditions are not met. If no trade occurs one day, just wait for the next.





Do not adjust Stop Loss manually — Take Profit can be closed manually if desired.





This EA only works on GOLD (XAUUSD) using the 5-minute timeframe.





Adjust server time to match 19:00–20:00 New York time according to your broker.





Built-In Settings (Reference)

RangeStartHour=8

RangeStartMinute=0

RangeEndHour=9

RangeEndMinute=0

UseServerTime=true





FixedLotSize=0.3

UseRiskBased=false

RiskPercent=1.0

StopLoss_Points=1500 # DO NOT REDUCE THIS; adjust lot size if needed

TakeProfit_Points=4000 # Can be increased if desired





BreakevenPoints=800 # DO NOT CHANGE

UseATRTrailing=true # Always ON

ATR_Period=14 # Do not change

ATR_Multiplier=1.5 # Do not change

ATR_AfterBreakeven=true # Always true to avoid losses





Who This EA Is For





Traders who want a ready-to-use EA with a built-in strategy





Traders who want automatic daily trade execution





Traders who prefer automation and discipline over manual decisions





⚠️ This EA is not for gamblers or anyone expecting guaranteed profits.





Refund / Disclaimer



