Demus MT5
- Experts
- Nico Demus Sitepu
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 18
The newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair.
Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions.
Recommended Settings
- Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum Deposit: 300 USD
Account Requirements
- Type: Hedging
- Spreads: Low Spread
- Broker Requirement: Low spread, fast execution VPS recommended
Key Features
- Fully automated
- Strong and simple trading logic
- Highly effective performance of EA
- Low drawdown
- No dangerous strategy
How It Works for You
- Buy the EA on MQL5 Market
- Install on MetaTrader 5
- Run on a 24/7 VPS
- Watch the EA trade for you – stress-free!