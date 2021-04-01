Kureopatora no Sakura

Kureopatora no Sakura - Where Egyptian Wisdom Meets Shogun Strategy

Embodying Cleopatra's cunning as a Japanese Shogun, this EA wages calculated market campaigns. Its core deploys Fibonacci-tuned Ichimoku lines – Tenkan-sen scouts (8-55 periods) and Kijun-sen battlements (89-377 periods) – to pinpoint assaults at decisive crossovers. Like an archaeologist deciphering Rosetta Stone secrets, the EA reads Japanese candlesticks as modern hieroglyphs: each pattern reveals hidden market narratives written in price and momentum.

Victories are secured through elliptical takeprofit geometry (user-selectable axes), while tactical retreats execute via Fibonacci trailing stops (89/144/233 pips). After defeats, the Shogun imposes strategic halts (8/13/21-hour ceasefires) to regroup. More than an algorithm, it's a cultural fusion of Egyptian analytical brilliance and samurai discipline – transforming candlestick glyphs into precise trading commands.


Extensive testing warranted. The timeframe used in the Strategy Tester under the Settings tab should be the one that the EA is subjected to for trading.


Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
