HFT Dominator MT4

Symbol: Any (tested on major FX pairs and gold)
Timeframe: M1
Type: High-Frequency Scalping (HFT) Expert Advisor
Single order trading support: YES
Minimum deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent in another currency)
Compatible with ANY broker: YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, any symbol name, any GMT)
Run without prior setup: YES

If you’re interested in modern high-frequency trading systems, subscribe to my channel.
I share research on low-latency trading algorithms, provide free tools, and post setup tutorials.
Subscribe!

HFT EA – Ultra-Fast Market Execution System

This Expert Advisor is designed for high-speed, low-latency market operations.
It executes precise entries within tight spreads, ideal for fast market environments such as metals, indices, and forex pairs with low latency and optimized slippage control.

The system supports multiple money management modes, adaptive trade timing, and protective trailing logic to ensure maximum control over fast-paced trades.

Input Overview

General Settings

  • Magic Number – unique identifier for the EA’s trades.

  • Slippage – maximum allowed price deviation during order execution (in points).

Time Settings

  • Start Hour / End Hour – defines the trading window in broker server time.

  • secs – minimum time delay between trading operations (helps reduce overtrading).

Money Management

  • Lot Type – method for calculating position size:

    • Fixed_Lots – constant lot size.

    • Pct_of_Balance – risk based on account balance.

    • Pct_of_Equity – risk based on current equity.

    • Pct_of_Free_Margin – risk based on available margin.

  • Fixed Lot – manual lot size used when Lot Type is set to Fixed.

  • Risk Percent – percentage risk applied when using balance, equity, or margin modes.

Trade Settings (in Points)

  • Delta – minimum price change threshold to trigger trading conditions.

  • Max Distance – maximum distance between order and current price allowed before entry.

  • Stop – stop-loss distance in points.

  • Max Trailing – maximum trailing stop distance.

  • Max Spread – maximum spread allowed to open trades (helps filter volatile or illiquid moments).

This EA focuses on speed, precision, and control, suitable for traders seeking high-frequency execution with customizable risk and timing management.
It operates best on low-latency VPS or dedicated server setups, especially during active sessions such as New York.


Altri dall’autore
The ORB Guardian
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Symbol:   Traded and tested on(USDJPY, US30, XAUUSD) Timeframe:  M5 – M15 Type:   Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection (rule-based Expert Advisor) Single order trading support:   YES Minimum deposit:   500 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker:   YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, any symbol name, any GMT) Run without prior setup:   YES If you’re interested in robust, challenge-friendly automated trading, subscribe to my channel. I research
TripleWave Signal Indicator
Cedric Landry Shema
Indicatori
TripleWave Signal Indicator - Sistema di Conferma del Trend Multi-Timeframe Non perdere mai più un trade ad alta probabilità! TripleWave Signal Indicator è un sistema di livello professionale che analizza simultaneamente tre timeframe (M15, H1, H4) per fornire solo i segnali BUY e SELL più affidabili. Impostazioni Consigliate: XAUUSD: Le impostazioni predefinite sono adatte per ora. Cosa ottieni: Motore di analisi del trend multi-timeframe. Frecce visive BUY/SELL/EXIT sul grafico. Dashboard dell
FREE
The ORB Guardian MT4
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Symbol: Traded and tested on(USDJPY, US30, XAUUSD) Timeframe:  M5 – M15 Type: Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection (rule-based Expert Advisor) Single order trading support: YES Minimum deposit: 500 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker: YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, any symbol name, any GMT) Run without prior setup: YES If you’re interested in robust, challenge-friendly automated trading, subscribe to my channel. I research practical alg
Triplewave Momentum Pro
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Ciao, trader! Io sono Quant Pulse , l’Expert Advisor di conferma di tendenza multi-timeframe più sofisticato mai progettato. La mia specialità? Il trading di tendenza con precisione assoluta su più mercati. Opero su GOLD (XAUUSD) e GBPUSD con precisione chirurgica, offrendo opportunità di trading costanti sfruttando il potere dell’analisi tripla dei timeframe. Cosa mi rende speciale? Sono un EA di conferma di tendenza, meticolosamente progettato per eliminare segnali falsi e catturare solo le o
ORB Guardian
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Il Vantaggio Principale: Cattura di Volatilità Comprovata L' Expert Advisor ORB Guardian FREE è progettato per sfruttare sistematicamente l'azione dei prezzi ad alta probabilità che si verifica durante i principali intervalli di apertura del mercato. Questa versione gratuita dimostra la potenza della strategia principale, consentendoti di osservare la logica di livello istituzionale dell'EA in azione e di confermare il suo potenziale di profitto prima di investire. Cosa Ottieni (Il Desiderio): F
Trendline With Neural
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Avviso Importante Si prega di disabilitare il parametro di input passmql5 prima di eseguire questo Expert Advisor (EA) sui propri grafici. Questo parametro è stato utilizzato solo per superare il controllo di convalida del Mercato MQL5 poiché l'EA opera utilizzando dati visivi del grafico (linee di tendenza grafiche e analisi sul grafico). Non è richiesto per il trading live o demo. TrendLine Lite — Precisione LS-Fit e Semplicità TrendLine Lite è un'edizione gratuita e potente del nostro sistema
FREE
TrendTraderPro
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Avviso Importante Si prega di disabilitare il parametro di input PassMql5 prima di eseguire questo Expert Advisor (EA) sui propri grafici. Questo parametro è stato utilizzato unicamente per superare il processo di convalida di MQL5 Market poiché l'EA si basa su dati visivi del grafico (linee di tendenza grafiche e analisi sul grafico). Non è richiesto per il trading reale o demo e dovrebbe essere impostato su false per prestazioni ottimali. TrendlineTrader + Prop Firm Protection EA Sviluppatore:
Trendline Pro With Neural
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Avviso Importante Si prega di disabilitare il parametro di input PassMql5 prima di eseguire questo Expert Advisor (EA) sui propri grafici. Questo parametro è stato utilizzato esclusivamente per superare il processo di validazione del MQL5 Market, poiché l'EA si basa su dati grafici visivi (trendline grafiche e analisi sul grafico). Non è richiesto per il trading live o demo e dovrebbe essere impostato su false (falso) per prestazioni ottimali. TrendlineTrader + EA di Protezione per Prop Firm (Pr
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione