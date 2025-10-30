Trillion Pips X EA
- Experts
- Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Trillion Pips X EA — Smart Scalping Expert Advisor
Trillion Pips X EA is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer precise, low-risk, high-frequency entries.
The EA identifies short-term price imbalances and executes trades using a dynamic entry logic optimized for both calm and volatile market sessions.
Core Features
-
🔹 Scalping Strategy – Fast in-and-out trades during favorable market conditions.
-
🔹 Entry-Level Friendly – Plug-and-play setup; no complex tuning required.
-
🔹 Fixed Lot Size Control – Default 0.05 lot size per trade for stable risk.
-
🔹 Smart Filtering System – Avoids entries during high-impact volatility.
-
🔹 Automatic Trade Management – Built-in stop loss and take profit handling.
-
🔹 Multi-Pair Compatibility – Works well on major pairs (XAUUSD, US30, DE40, BTCUSD) etc.
Recommended Settings
-
Minimum Account Balance: $10 000
-
Ideal Capital: $20 000 (for smoother performance and drawdown control)
-
Default Lot Size: 0.05 lots
-
Leverage: 1:500
-
Timeframe: M1–M5
Performance Notes
In historical and forward testing, the EA has shown consistent results under proper money management.
For example, on a $20 000 account, the system typically generates between 20–30% monthly returns under favorable market conditions.
(Results vary depending on broker, spread, and execution speed; past performance does not guarantee future results.)
Inputs
|Parameter
|Description
|LotSize
|Fixed trading lot size (default = 0.05)
|TakeProfit
|Target profit per trade
|StopLoss
|Protective stop loss
|MagicNumber
|Unique ID for trade tracking
|MaxSpread
|Maximum allowed spread for entry
|TradePairs
|Pairs to trade (comma-separated)
How to Use
-
Attach the EA to your chosen symbol and timeframe (M1 or M5).
-
Confirm AutoTrading is enabled in MT4.
-
Adjust risk parameters only if you understand money management principles.
Important
-
Use on ECN or low-spread brokers for best execution.
-
Always test on a demo account before going live.
-
Do not run multiple scalping EAs on the same pair simultaneously.