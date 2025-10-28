HFT Dominator MT4

Symbol: Any (tested on major FX pairs and gold)
Timeframe: M1
Type: High-Frequency Scalping (HFT) Expert Advisor
Single order trading support: YES
Minimum deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent in another currency)
Compatible with ANY broker: YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, any symbol name, any GMT)
Run without prior setup: YES

If you’re interested in modern high-frequency trading systems, subscribe to my channel.
I share research on low-latency trading algorithms, provide free tools, and post setup tutorials.
Subscribe!

HFT EA – Ultra-Fast Market Execution System

This Expert Advisor is designed for high-speed, low-latency market operations.
It executes precise entries within tight spreads, ideal for fast market environments such as metals, indices, and forex pairs with low latency and optimized slippage control.

The system supports multiple money management modes, adaptive trade timing, and protective trailing logic to ensure maximum control over fast-paced trades.

Input Overview

General Settings

  • Magic Number – unique identifier for the EA’s trades.

  • Slippage – maximum allowed price deviation during order execution (in points).

Time Settings

  • Start Hour / End Hour – defines the trading window in broker server time.

  • secs – minimum time delay between trading operations (helps reduce overtrading).

Money Management

  • Lot Type – method for calculating position size:

    • Fixed_Lots – constant lot size.

    • Pct_of_Balance – risk based on account balance.

    • Pct_of_Equity – risk based on current equity.

    • Pct_of_Free_Margin – risk based on available margin.

  • Fixed Lot – manual lot size used when Lot Type is set to Fixed.

  • Risk Percent – percentage risk applied when using balance, equity, or margin modes.

Trade Settings (in Points)

  • Delta – minimum price change threshold to trigger trading conditions.

  • Max Distance – maximum distance between order and current price allowed before entry.

  • Stop – stop-loss distance in points.

  • Max Trailing – maximum trailing stop distance.

  • Max Spread – maximum spread allowed to open trades (helps filter volatile or illiquid moments).

This EA focuses on speed, precision, and control, suitable for traders seeking high-frequency execution with customizable risk and timing management.
It operates best on low-latency VPS or dedicated server setups, especially during active sessions such as New York.


