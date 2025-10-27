US30 Open Capture EA
- Experts
- Andreas Smigadis
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. 🚀
Product: US30 Open Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX
Market: US30 / DJIA • Timeframe: M5 • Style: NY open capture, limit entries at daily open, BB-width scaling, % SL/TP, ATR trailing
What it does
Rules-based M5 engine for US30 that targets moves around the New York session open. It derives bias from daily-extreme crosses, then places precision limit orders referenced to the daily open, with BB-width scaling for regime awareness. Risk is deterministic via percent SL/TP, ATR-based trailing with activation gates, and bar-expiry on pendings—no martingale, no grid. 🛡️
How it trades (overview)
Bias:
• Long: when a short-lookback low undercuts the prior daily low (reversion/continuation context).
• Short: when a longer-lookback high breaches the prior daily high.
Placement: Pending limit orders at daily open ± (multiplier × BB Width Ratio).
Risk: % Stop Loss & % Take Profit + ATR-scaled trailing with activation thresholds.
Discipline: Orders auto-expire after N bars; duplicates disabled; clean one-shot execution.
Core Parameters (exposed)
Signal windows: Period1 = 3 (low cross), Period2 = 25 (high cross)
Entry multipliers: Long 0.60, Short 0.10 (vs. BB Width Ratio)
Profit Target (%): 1.5%
Stop Loss (%): 0.5%
Trailing (Long): 4.6 × ATR(234), activation = 3.2 × ATR(222)
Trailing (Short): 4.1 × ATR(256), activation = 4.8 × ATR(2)
Order Validity: Long 50 bars, Short 65 bars
BB Width Ratio refs: ~151/7.48 (long), 132/3.74 (short)
Magic Number: configurable ⚙️
Key Features
Open-centric logic: focuses on the NY open where participation and volatility expand.
Volatility-aware distance: BB-width scaling aids regime consistency.
Deterministic risk: % SL/TP + ATR trailing; transparent, reproducible rules.
Operational discipline: bar-expiry on pendings; duplicates disabled.
Recommended Setup (non-binding)
Symbol/TF: US30/DJIA on M5.
Broker: ECN/RAW or quality index feed with stable execution.
VPS: Low-latency hosting for reliable pending-order fills. ⏱️
Risk: Keep sizing consistent (e.g., 0.25–1.0% per trade).
Testing: Validate with your broker’s tick model before live. 🧪
Policy & Support
No martingale, no grid, no latency/arbitrage tricks.
Ongoing maintenance; parameters remain clear and minimal.
Professional, data-driven support; constructive feedback welcome.
Disclaimer
Index trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your settings, risk, and broker compliance.
Lock in the launch price ($30) now — the price steps up next weekend and every weekend until it reaches the regular level. ✅