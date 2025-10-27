$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. 🚀

Product: US30 Open Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX

Market: US30 / DJIA • Timeframe: M5 • Style: NY open capture, limit entries at daily open, BB-width scaling, % SL/TP, ATR trailing

What it does

Rules-based M5 engine for US30 that targets moves around the New York session open. It derives bias from daily-extreme crosses, then places precision limit orders referenced to the daily open, with BB-width scaling for regime awareness. Risk is deterministic via percent SL/TP, ATR-based trailing with activation gates, and bar-expiry on pendings—no martingale, no grid. 🛡️

How it trades (overview)

Bias:

• Long: when a short-lookback low undercuts the prior daily low (reversion/continuation context).

• Short: when a longer-lookback high breaches the prior daily high. Placement: Pending limit orders at daily open ± (multiplier × BB Width Ratio). Risk: % Stop Loss & % Take Profit + ATR-scaled trailing with activation thresholds. Discipline: Orders auto-expire after N bars; duplicates disabled; clean one-shot execution.

Core Parameters (exposed)

Signal windows: Period1 = 3 (low cross), Period2 = 25 (high cross)

Entry multipliers: Long 0.60 , Short 0.10 (vs. BB Width Ratio)

Profit Target (%): 1.5%

Stop Loss (%): 0.5%

Trailing (Long): 4.6 × ATR(234) , activation = 3.2 × ATR(222)

Trailing (Short): 4.1 × ATR(256) , activation = 4.8 × ATR(2)

Order Validity: Long 50 bars , Short 65 bars

BB Width Ratio refs: ~ 151/7.48 (long), 132/3.74 (short)

Magic Number: configurable ⚙️

Key Features

Open-centric logic: focuses on the NY open where participation and volatility expand.

Volatility-aware distance: BB-width scaling aids regime consistency.

Deterministic risk: % SL/TP + ATR trailing; transparent, reproducible rules.

Operational discipline: bar-expiry on pendings; duplicates disabled.

Recommended Setup (non-binding)

Symbol/TF: US30/DJIA on M5 .

Broker: ECN/RAW or quality index feed with stable execution.

VPS: Low-latency hosting for reliable pending-order fills. ⏱️

Risk: Keep sizing consistent (e.g., 0.25–1.0% per trade).

Testing: Validate with your broker’s tick model before live. 🧪

Policy & Support

No martingale, no grid, no latency/arbitrage tricks.

Ongoing maintenance; parameters remain clear and minimal .

Professional, data-driven support; constructive feedback welcome.

Disclaimer

Index trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your settings, risk, and broker compliance.

