🏆 Exceptional Backtest Results - 15 Years of Proven Excellence

Industry-Leading Performance Metrics (2010-2025):

Chronos Centurion USDJPY EA - Next-Generation Trading System Powered by Statistical Edge

Outstanding Stability with Fixed Lot 0.8:

✅ Recovery Factor: 50.83 (Excellence Benchmark: 15+) - Over 3X the benchmark

✅ Sharpe Ratio: 2.27 (Institutional Level: 2.0+) - Exceeds institutional standards

✅ Profit Factor: 1.59 (Professional Standard: 1.5+)

✅ Maximum Drawdown: 16.34% (Fixed lot - manageable range)

✅ Total Net Profit: $125,691.99 (Initial capital $10,000 - simple interest)

✅ Number of Trades: 3,046 - Overwhelming data reliability

✅ Win Rate: 58.02% - Consistent stability

✅ Annual Return: 75.38% - Sustainable high growth

Remarkable Consistency of Positive Returns Every Year:

📊 Every single year profitable from 2010 to 2025

📊 High stability maintained in monthly performance

📊 Proven across various market conditions (trending, ranging, volatility changes)





💰 The Power of Compounding - Exponential Growth Realized

Simple Interest vs. Compound Interest (Auto Lot):

While fixed lot delivers excellent results, the true power is unleashed through compound growth with Auto Lot functionality.

🚀 Compound Growth Performance (2010-2025 Backtest)

Low Risk Settings (Risk Rate 50):

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $9,985,124 (approximately 999X )

(approximately ) Maximum Drawdown: 13.00%

Profit Factor: 1.64

Sharpe Ratio: 3.68

High Risk Settings (Risk Rate 170):

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $25,321,118 (approximately 2,532X )

(approximately ) Maximum Drawdown: 14.96%

Profit Factor: 1.64

Sharpe Ratio: 1.99

The Auto Lot function automatically adjusts position sizes based on account balance, achieving exponential growth while maintaining consistent risk management. This is the money management approach used by professional traders and institutional investors.

🎯 Risk Setting Options

Low volatility, steady growth Balanced (Risk Rate 70-120): Optimal balance of risk and return

Risk Rate is fully customizable to match your risk tolerance.





🎯 Fusion of Statistical Edge and Proven Strategy

RSI Indicator and USDJPY Statistical Advantage

Chronos Centurion USDJPY scientifically analyzes the characteristics of RSI indicator and statistical advantages of the USDJPY pair, implementing an optimized trading strategy.

Multi-Layer Filter System:

Statistical analysis of RSI overbought/oversold levels

Precise price movement measurement using Bollinger Bands

Exploitation of USDJPY pair's specific time-based advantages

Proprietary statistical filters to avoid high-risk market conditions

This combination enables:

Identification of statistically advantageous entry points

Proactive avoidance of high-risk market situations

Real-time optimization of risk management

High adaptability in both trending and ranging markets

Consistent performance demonstrated across 15+ years of various market cycles.





📋 Specifications and Recommended Settings

Recommended Configuration:

Trading Environment:

Currency Pair: USDJPY only (optimized)

USDJPY only (optimized) Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)

M5 (5-minute chart) Minimum Deposit: Starting from $100

Starting from $100 Account Type: ECN, Raw, Razor accounts (low spread required)

ECN, Raw, Razor accounts (low spread required) Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, AvaTrade, Titan FX, Exness, and other low-spread brokers

IC Markets, AvaTrade, Titan FX, Exness, and other low-spread brokers Leverage: Minimum 1:25 recommended

Minimum 1:25 recommended Account Mode: Both Hedge and Netting compatible

Risk Management:

Stop Loss: Protective SL set on all trades (parameter adjustable)

Protective SL set on all trades (parameter adjustable) Exit Strategy: Intelligent trailing stop using M5 chart

Intelligent trailing stop using M5 chart Auto Lot Function: Automatic lot sizing based on account balance

Automatic lot sizing based on account balance Risk Adjustment: Fully customizable via Risk Rate parameter

Technical Features:

Easy Installation: Ready to run with default settings

Ready to run with default settings Server Time: GMT+2 with DST compatible (adjustable)

GMT+2 with DST compatible (adjustable) 24/7 Operation: VPS environment strongly recommended

VPS environment strongly recommended Low Maintenance: Set-and-forget design





💎 8 Reasons to Choose Chronos Centurion USDJPY

Proven Track Record: 15 years of rigorous backtest data Outstanding Metrics: Recovery Factor 50.83, Sharpe Ratio 2.27 Power of Compounding: Potential growth from $10,000 to $10.0M~$25.3M Profitable Every Year: Positive returns from 2010 to 2025 Statistical Edge: Strategy based on scientific analysis of RSI + USDJPY Multi-Layer Filters: Advanced risk management with Bollinger Bands and more Transparency: All statistics verified with 15 years of real data Flexibility: Fully customizable to match your risk tolerance





🛡️ Excellence in Risk Management

Chronos Centurion USDJPY is designed with capital preservation as the top priority:

✅ Protective stop loss on all positions

✅ Intelligent trailing stop to secure profits

✅ Statistical filters to avoid unfavorable conditions

✅ Auto Lot function maintains consistent risk ratio

✅ High reliability backed by 3,046 trade records

Whether using fixed lot or compound growth, operation tailored to your risk tolerance is possible.





🚀 Start Your Journey Right Now

Access to statistical edge and proven performance is now available to you.

The Power of Compounding Restated:

💰 $10,000 → $10.0M (with low-risk settings)

(with low-risk settings) 🚀 $10,000 → $25.3M (with high-risk settings)

(with high-risk settings) 📈 999X to 2,532X growth potential

💎 Reliability proven by 15 years of results

🏆 Consistency of profitability every year

Begin Your Wealth-Building Journey Today

Chronos Centurion USDJPY is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that combines statistical edge, proven performance, and exceptional risk management.

Easy setup, low maintenance, and institutional-level performance - all in your hands.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Compound growth may involve larger drawdowns, so please select settings that match your risk tolerance. Foreign exchange trading involves risk and you may lose your invested capital.