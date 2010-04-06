CleanView
- Utilità
- Sergey Batudayev
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
CleanView — Chart Management Utility for MetaTrader 4
CleanView is a utility designed to simplify the management of chart appearance and graphical objects in MetaTrader 4. It provides a compact button panel located in the upper-left corner of the chart, allowing quick access to functions for visual customization, chart cleaning, and display control.
Functions and Buttons
-
Clear Chart — removes all graphical objects from the current chart except the utility buttons. Useful for quick cleanup of lines, labels, and other objects.
-
Dark Mode — applies a dark visual theme with a black background, light text, dimmed grid, and high-contrast candle colors.
-
Light Mode — applies a light visual theme with a white background, dark text, standard grid, and classic candle colors.
-
Grid ON/OFF — toggles the chart grid display.
-
OHLC ON/OFF — toggles the Open, High, Low, Close information panel in the top-left corner of the chart.
-
AutoScroll — enables or disables automatic chart scrolling to the latest bar.
-
Clean Lines — deletes only line objects such as trendlines, horizontal, and vertical lines.
-
Remove Indi. - remove all indicators
Features
- Automatic creation and restoration of the button panel during initialization or chart refresh.
- Persistent button positioning within the chart window.
- No interference with trading operations or expert advisor performance.
Compatibility
- Platform: MetaTrader 4.
- Type: Chart utility or script.
- Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.
Installation and Launch
- Place the utility file into the MQL4/Experts or MQL4/Scripts directory (depending on the intended use).
- Restart the terminal or refresh the Navigator list.
- Drag and drop the utility onto a chart to start.
Usage Notes
- The utility buttons are not removed by the Clear Chart function to maintain control accessibility.
- The Clean Lines function affects only line-type objects and does not delete text, shapes, or channels.
- Theme changes are applied instantly and can be further customized through standard chart settings.
Technical Details
- Event handling: automatic button creation at initialization and periodic verification by timer.
- Cleanup logic: selective or full removal of objects, excluding interface elements.
- Display control: toggling grid, OHLC, and auto-scroll; applying color schemes via ChartSetInteger.