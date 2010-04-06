CleanView

CleanView — Chart Management Utility for MetaTrader 4

CleanView is a utility designed to simplify the management of chart appearance and graphical objects in MetaTrader 4. It provides a compact button panel located in the upper-left corner of the chart, allowing quick access to functions for visual customization, chart cleaning, and display control.

Functions and Buttons

  • Clear Chart — removes all graphical objects from the current chart except the utility buttons. Useful for quick cleanup of lines, labels, and other objects.

  • Dark Mode — applies a dark visual theme with a black background, light text, dimmed grid, and high-contrast candle colors.

  • Light Mode — applies a light visual theme with a white background, dark text, standard grid, and classic candle colors.

  • Grid ON/OFF — toggles the chart grid display.

  • OHLC ON/OFF — toggles the Open, High, Low, Close information panel in the top-left corner of the chart.

  • AutoScroll — enables or disables automatic chart scrolling to the latest bar.

  • Clean Lines — deletes only line objects such as trendlines, horizontal, and vertical lines.

  • Remove Indi. - remove all indicators 

Features

  • Automatic creation and restoration of the button panel during initialization or chart refresh.
  • Persistent button positioning within the chart window.
  • No interference with trading operations or expert advisor performance.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4.
  • Type: Chart utility or script.
  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.

Installation and Launch

  1. Place the utility file into the MQL4/Experts or MQL4/Scripts directory (depending on the intended use).
  2. Restart the terminal or refresh the Navigator list.
  3. Drag and drop the utility onto a chart to start.

Usage Notes

  • The utility buttons are not removed by the Clear Chart function to maintain control accessibility.
  • The Clean Lines function affects only line-type objects and does not delete text, shapes, or channels.
  • Theme changes are applied instantly and can be further customized through standard chart settings.

Technical Details

  • Event handling: automatic button creation at initialization and periodic verification by timer.
  • Cleanup logic: selective or full removal of objects, excluding interface elements.
  • Display control: toggling grid, OHLC, and auto-scroll; applying color schemes via ChartSetInteger.

